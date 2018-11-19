45: Apple facts and applejack at Bivouac Ciderworks

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward

Hey there, here’s a fun fact about apples for you to consider: Did you know that apples are actually part of the Rosaceae or rose family?

That’s right! Roses and hawthorns are in the same family as apples, pears, cherries, peaches and almonds. Economically speaking, this pretty much makes the rose family arguably one of the six most important crop families.

Here’s another fact: Unlike Babe the big blue ox and Paul Bunyan, the classic American folklore of Johnny Appleseed is based on a real person. His name was John Chapman and he was born during the Revolutionary War in Massachusetts where his father served as a minuteman. It’s true that Chapman grew up to planting apple orchards throughout much of the early states (Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois, for example), but what might not be commonly known is that the apples Chapman planted weren’t necessarily for eating. Chapman favored planting apples known as “spitters,” which apparently were named that because people spit them out rather than eat them. “Spitters” were small and tart, but more importantly, they were ideal for making hard cider and applejack (the liquor, not the cereal). According to famed activist and journalist, Michael Pollen, “up until Prohibition, an apple grown in America was far less likely to be eaten than to wind up in a barrel of cider. In rural areas cider took the place of not only wine and beer but of coffee and tea, juice, and even water.”

Some Historians say that by 1770 colonists consumed alcohol with every meal and that each individual, including children, were drinking about three and a half gallons per year. That doesn’t seem like a lot but that figure refers to pure ethanol, not a singular spirit or wine or beer. There are numerous theories for this but the most common one is that, at the time, it was considered safer to drink alcohol rather than water, due to fears of bacterial contamination in the latter.

Seeing as how it’s Thanksgiving, the only real time of year I gravitate toward ciders (both alcoholic and not), as well as apple pie and streusel, I figured it would be thoughtful to share these tidbits of apples and Americana. Now, on to the cocktail!

To quench my seasonally dictated thirst, I went to Bivouac Ciderworks (3986 30th St.) in North Park. Actually, the bar at Bivouac contains a lot of the things I gravitate toward this time of year, mainly both pear and apple brandy. I settled into their Apples and Oranges cocktail, an appropriate blend of apple brandy, dry cider and baking spices, namely allspice and vanilla.

I am a simple man to please this type of year, all I need is a little nostalgia. This cocktail certainly did the trick. All the beauty of Quaker Oats apple cinnamon-flavored oatmeal, but with a pronounced yeast-forward quality and crazy floral aromatics. Dry yet big, bold and autumnal. Familiar, but nuanced. It’s what being a grownup in fall is all about.

Apples and Oranges

as prepared at Bivouac Ciderworks

1 oz. Copper and Kings unaged apple brandy

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. vanilla honey

2 orange slices

2 oz. hard cider

2 dashes allspice-infused Fee Old Fashioned bitters

Gently muddle (one press) the orange slices. Add the following ingredients and shake with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with orange slices.