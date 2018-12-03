46: A Christmas surprise at Monkey King

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Christmas in Thailand

So, for almost two years now, I have been receiving around an email a day from total strangers. I usually don’t open them but, every now and then, I do. And when I do, I am mostly disappointed by their contents. The strangers sending these emails are publicists and the emails they send are full of content regarding one of their restaurant, bar or spirit company clients. The emails are chock full of exclamation points and euphemisms. They almost all read something like this:

Hello,

Have you not been to [insert business here] lately to try their new standout [insert cocktail name here]?

Full of the best seasonal ingredients San Diego has to offer, [insert cocktail name here] has been blowing minds across the county. From Chula Vista to Oceanside, people come from far and wide to bathe in the glory of the [insert cocktail name here]. We have even been told recently that it is Michelle Obama’s drink of choice! Can you imagine that? And you still haven’t tried it? What are you waiting for?

And that, essentially, is how they all read. Ok, maybe not the Michelle Obama part. But now I know my email is not exactly a private space and there is something about these emails that slightly grinds me. It’s like when I go down to Puerto Nuevo and I’m starving and all I want is a lobster, but I have to walk past all the street callers trying to drag me into their establishments.

Anyway, I succumbed to one of these emails recently. It was an email directing me to a cocktail called Christmas in Thailand at Monkey King (467 Fifth Ave.) in the Gaslamp. I am a sucker for Christmas-themed things this time of year. Movies, dumb songs, tinsel, whatever—I love it. I’ve watched Home Alone twice since Thanksgiving. So based on the name of the cocktail alone, I was sold.

It also helped that the cocktail was made by Ryan Andrews (in collaboration with Heath Wetherbee), one of the bartenders in town for whom I have nothing but respect for. I was already aware of Andrews’ talents and was excited about the Christmas gift that I was about to receive.

The Christmas in Thailand is a tropical, refreshing cocktail with notes of spice and deceiving aromatics. I like cocktails that are a bit of a mind-fuck, and that’s a little of what happens when the cocktail arrives and customers first smell it. The gin in the cocktail is infused with Kaffir lime, which throw off huge aromatics. For those unfamiliar, they smell exactly like Fruit Loops, which is great but, when combined with spice notes, it kind of plays tricks on the brain, but in a good way.

And when I took that first sip, those aromas gave way to a light but creamy cocktail that plays back in to the mind-fuck. It was a delightful Christmas surprise, like opening a present that magically gets me drunk.

Christmas in Thailand

as prepared at Monkey King

2 oz. Kaffir lime leaf-infused Tanqueray 10 gin

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. coconut liqueur

1 oz. spiced milk syrup

Add all ingredients in a shaker and whip. Pour over pebble ice and garnish with lime wheel.