47: Big, bold displays at Rendezvous

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Le Coq

So, before I descend down whichever road I choose to follow regarding this column, please take a moment and look at the picture of this drink. It’s stunning and easily one of the more beautiful cocktails that I’ve held in my hand.

Sure, I could chalk it up to my love of theatrics. Big, bold displays make me happy. Then again, big bold displays make most people happy. It’s not just the large red feather garnish or the tri-colored ice or the cerebral name, Le Coq. As for the name, it makes sense especially since Rendezvous (326 Broadway)—nestled inside the historic U.S. Grant Hotel—is a French-inspired cocktail lounge. Actually, it’s more mirrored after a Parisian bistro than, say, a Relais & Châteaux resort. Since I know the creators of the cocktail, I’m fully aware that all these elements were carefully tweaked and intended to sing in unison.

Of the cocktail, its creator Jeff Josenhans says it was “inspired by countryside, rustic French, which is really where a lot of French patriotism comes from anyway… We are seasoning this cocktail with French style herbs, and topping it off with the working man’s champagne.”

Anyway, before I had to point out the photo, I wasn’t quite sure whether to focus on the techniques employed within the cocktail (the ice-making for example), or the technique of absinthe rinsing cocktails and what that adds. Or do I want to focus on the herbal liqueurs? Either way, it was pleasant tasting and had all of the qualities of a wonderfully curated, herbal-based tea but with strong effervescence and undertones of anise and honeysuckle. Seriously, this cocktail was delicious.

Then there’s the incorporation of Domaine Santé. There are handfuls of local products available for cocktail making, from bitters and spirits to mixers and ginger beers. But Domaine Santé, an Alsatian-inspired blend of Riesling and Gewürztraminer, is something truly unique. It is not only sustainable and organic, but also is one of the healthier sweeteners on the market and is made from California grapes. By saying that, I probably came off a little grandstand-ish, but it is important to recognize when people are doing things right.

Le Coq

as prepared at Rendezvous

3/4 oz. Bigallet Thym liqueur

1/4 oz. Massenez Garden Party Rosemary liqueur

1/2 oz. Domaine Santé All-Sass

1/4 oz. La Vielle Ferme French cremant

Do a glass rinse of absinthe (Rendezvous uses La Fee Absinthe Parisenne). Stir all ingredients except the cremant. Before pouring into a highball with a stamped spear ice (Rendezvous stamps there red, white and blue ice, which they make in their own Clinebell machine with a rooster), add the cremant into a mixing glass and give another quick and easy stir.