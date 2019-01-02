48: The Aquaman of cocktails at The LOT

Photo by Ian Ward Espresso Martini

I like to think that, at least for most of us, there came a point where our mother(s) turned to us and said something like, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

I know mine did, repeatedly, back when I was a big-mouthed, shitty little kid. I’ve grown into that way of thinking in my wise old age. Readers of this column will note that I rarely talk shit about the people, places and cocktails I cover. My thinking is that I have to write 24 columns every year. That means I have to choose 24 cocktails of note, and if I can’t manage to do that in the eighth largest city in the U.S., then, well, we are all in trouble.

There’s also the fact that I work in two different restaurants, which means I often spend a good six days a week in servitude to the public. I am fully aware of the strains this kind of schedule can put on some people, particularly at this time of year. In hospitality, I will always hear one boss or another say, “Leave your problems at the door before you walk in to work.” A statement that is far easier said than done.

That being said, I am going to tell you about an Espresso Martini I had at The LOT La Jolla (7611 Fay Ave.). Like many during this wonderful season, I found myself lonely and bored on a wet December night and decided to go to the movies. With no real agenda in mind, I choose to see something brainless, basic and easy. Naturally, I went to see Aquaman. I arrived early and went to the theater bar seeking out a cocktail that would be as equally sedating as the movie I was about to see. And what to my wandering eyes did appear? An Espresso Martini listed on the menu.

The Espresso Martini has been somewhat in vogue among bartenders as of late. So, when I see them on a cocktail list, I’m always tipsy enough to lean in that direction.

So anyway, I ordered the Espresso Martini and well, now I’m not going to say anything mean… how about this weather we’ve had lately?

Look, let’s just say the Espresso Martini was very reflective of the movie. It was the Aquaman of cocktails. It wasn’t the Justice League of cocktails, but the cold brew they used gave the cocktail some redemptive qualities, and the fact that they didn’t add any sweetener made it better. I will also say that it was not the worst Espresso Martini I’ve ever had. It was slightly bitter, with very dominant and quality coffee notes. In all the terrible Espresso Martinis I’ve had, the cocktail maker always relied on Kahlua for the coffee component and added simple syrup to distract from the fact that it is just Vodka and Kahlua with Baileys.

But anyway, yeah, that shit tasted like Aquaman.

Espresso Martini

as prepared at The LOT

2 oz. Cold brew espresso

1 oz. Tito’s Vodka

3/4 oz. Kahlúa

3/4 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

Espresso beans

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans.