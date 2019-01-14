49: Classy and creepy at Tahona

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Oaxacan Firing Squad

If my loyal readers ever find themselves spending Halloween in Old Town, and just happen to stop into the Cosmopolitan Hotel, they will find a sour, drunken old gentleman staring off into oblivion.

That morose-ass motherfucker is me. I’m a creature of habit and, for some reason or another, I find myself there year after year. Old Town has a certain charming creepiness to it around Halloween and its something my creepy ass is drawn to. Besides, there is something inside the Cosmopolitan that I want badly: the War Eagle bar.

Rumor has it that the stand alone, hand-carved wooden bar was built in the middle of the 1800s for some Midwestern place called the War Eagle Hotel. Unfortunately, after the hotel was erected and the bar was installed, the place burned to the ground. But not the bar. Later, a gentleman named Wyatt Earp was opening a bar in Tombstone, Arizona, which turned out to be an odd-shaped building. Shortly after purchasing the War Eagle bar, Earp, along with his brothers and Doc Holiday, got into a shoot-out with the Clanton and McLaury brothers. This left the bar to sit in Tombstone until it was eventually purchased by the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

And I fucking want it.

The other reason that I go to the Cosmopolitan is because there aren’t really any quality places to imbibe in Old Town. That is, until now.

If readers have not been to Tahona (2414 San Diego Ave.) yet, they certainly should. It’s a rare thing to sit at a bar in Old Town and feel as if it’s an actual bar, rather than some fast-cash tourist grab bullshit (other than Old Town Saloon, but that calls for a different kind of melancholy night).

The spirit selection is phenomenal, the cocktail menu is sophisticated and intriguing, the staff was warm and thoughtful and the location (it is adjacent to the old cemetery) has the perfect combination of class and creepy.

Tahona also has a wonderful interpretation of one of my all-time favorite refreshing tequila cocktails, the Mexican Firing Squad. The cocktail was said to have been discovered at the La Cucaracha Bar in Mexico City in 1937, and it’s easily a drink that one could call timeless. The original Firing Squad recipe contains tequila, lime, grenadine and angostura bitters. Tahona’s version ups the stakes with housemade mole grenadine, mole bitters and mezcal, all of which come together to produce a rich, dimensional version of the beloved cocktail. Smokey, sweet and full of deep spice notes. The cocktail is worth taking a trip to the oldest of San Diego neighborhoods. Also, it’s winter, which means it’s best to get as much pomegranates in before spring arrives.

Oaxacan Firing Squad

as prepared at Tahona

2 oz. Agave De Cortes mezcal

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. mole grenadine

1/2 oz. raw agave syrup

Three dashes of Xocolatl mole bitters

To make mole grenadine: Equal parts pomegranate juice and sugar, 1 tablespoon of mole rojo, 1 tablespoon of Madre mole negro and 8 ounces of pomegranate molasses.