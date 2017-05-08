5: Flavors of fall at Curadero

I went to Curadero (1047 Fifth Ave.) to write an article that I had already written in my head. I saw something on its menu about a cocktail that was being served with a chicharrón (that is, a fancy pork rind), and without regard for the rest of the menu, I planned on writing about how much I love thoughtful, playful garnishes.

That was going to be it. I was going to write about how, when I was a kid, I used to draw faces on my Cheese Nips with a pen before gobbling them down. I was going to throw in some adoring imagery about being late to school as a result of me fiddling with my silver dollar pancakes, which was going to be a bridging image into the playfulness of slushy machines in 7-11. And this was going to segue into in an article about the modern slushy machine fad happening in cocktail bars and other fanciful childhood memories permeating cocktail menus these days (snow cones, coloring book menus, toys as garnishes, etc.).

It was going to be a well-intended article, but it was not going to focus on the hard work and care that bar curator Jade Boyd put into her entire program. It was going to be shaming, if anything.

The Seeds to Greens was the first cocktail I tasted and it changed my whole perspective. A combination of sherry, Mezcal, pecan orgeat, cinnamon and walnut bitters, the drink is a collection of flavors that I tend to gravitate to more in the chilling days of autumn, then on a warm spring night. Cinnamon, pecans, walnut and orgeat all have a tendency to not only drag my mind into the fall season, but also tend to give cocktails a sense of weight. When I hear those ingredients listed together, I immediately picture a bigger, heftier cocktail. Something viscous and full of baking spices.

I was, however, facing something entirely different in the glass in front of me. It was light, refreshing and not overpowered with dried spice. It all came together to give the cocktail an umami type of richness. Something akin to a fermented tea. It was complex, while being approachable. I tend to find the specific Mezcal that was being poured in the cocktail very off putting. It always comes off unbearably oily and over the years I have grown a hard and cemented disdain for it. When I see someone pour it into something I am about to imbibe, a forewarning chill runs down my back. Yet again, I was surprised at how much the sherry and the pecan orgeat absorbed the expected oiliness, and allowed only the desired smokiness to come through. The cocktail was not only perfectly balanced, but I kind of wish I had another one right now, laying in my bed, writing this, with the sun beating me down.

What I’ve come to realize is that nostalgia cuts both ways. As much as it is fun to draw upon childhood memories, it also has a way of blockading new experiences. As a creature of habit, and one who wistfully looks to the past, I would certainly have never ordered The Seeds to Greens normally, due to my sentimentality always forcing me to cling to the flavors of the seasons like life vests. I would have written some silly article about how I used to play with my food, and I would have been all the worse for it.

Seeds to Greens

as found at Curadero

11/2 oz. Lustua Fino sherry

1/2 oz. Vida Mezcal

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. pecan orgeat

1/2 oz. cinnamon demerara

1 dash walnut bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Grate cinnamon on top. Enjoy.