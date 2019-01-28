50: Feeling refreshed at The Realm of 52 Remedies

Photo by Ian Ward The Opium Den

"Refreshing” is such a beautiful word. It’s one of those words that really can mean so many different things.

But let me tell you what I think of when I hear the word “refreshing.” I grew up in a run-down seaside neighborhood in Queens, New York. Of all the five boroughs, my neighborhood had one of the highest homeless populations, and many of them suffered from a mental illness. Throughout my childhood, several characters emerged that became somewhat of neighborhood legends. Being immature kids, we gave them terribly immature nicknames.

There was “Carl the Weatherman” who, no matter the weather, stopped passersby to tell them it was going to rain. There was “Panama Jack,” who walked around with tree branches fixed to his head and hid behind trashcans shooting people with finger guns. My personal favorite was “Seagull Man.” He had a broken old umbrella and would run around the beach all day chasing seagulls with it.

On a recent trip back home, I was disappointed to see how so much of my neighborhood had changed, just as much as New York City has also changed over the years. But then I saw “Seagull Man” on the beach, still chasing seagulls, and it was refreshing. To me, “refreshing” is recognizable chaos, or comfort in the uncomfortable.

Refreshing is a word I would also use to describe Realm of the 52 Remedies (4805 Convoy St.) and its Opium Den cocktail. It isn’t because it’s a speakeasy in the Convoy district. Given the direction the neighborhood is heading, I think this was inevitable. And it’s not the primary use of medicinal ingredients, as I’ve seen that before.

What is refreshing about the space is how the space lends itself to intimacy. I’m talking about all the blind spots in the room. The seemingly private compartmentalization of the room makes for dark corners where naughty things can happen. When most people design restaurants and bars, not much thought goes into the intimate, private moments that could potentially happen. Realm of 52 Remedies is certainly a sexy space, but in a footsy, under-the-table kind of way. And this is refreshing.

Equally refreshing, is the Opium Den cocktail. Three or four ingredient cocktails have, and will continue to, thrive on cocktail lists for several reasons. Mostly, it is because it is fairly easy to come up with a balanced recipe using a base spirit, a sweet component and either a bitter or sour counterpart ingredient. What was so refreshing about the Opium Den cocktail was the divergence from that formula. Most of the ingredients in the cocktail lean toward the sweeter side of the spectrum with malt, smoke and savory elements to try to balance the taste. If someone had told me all the ingredients before serving it to me, I would have thought it would be too sweet. I would have been wrong. It’s savory, salty, smoky and has undertones of welcome sweetness. It’s a bit of recognizable chaos and it’s refreshingly sexy.

The Opium Den

as prepared at Realm of the 52 Remedies

1 tsp. Shiitake mushroom syrup

4 drops Texas smoked saline water

1/4 oz. Monkey Shoulder blended Scotch

1 oz. Chateau De Laudabe Armagnac

1 1/2 oz. Aurora Olorosso sherry

Brandy Oak Chips

Place all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir. Strain into a Cognac glass. Smoke the cocktail using the Brandy Oak Chips and covering for a little over a minute.