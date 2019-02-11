51: A buzzy barfly at The Cordova Bar

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward

After living in San Diego for nearly a decade, I decided to move back to New York City in 2015. I was there for a couple years until I was offered a job in Del Mar, so I decided to move back. Upon my return, I was eager to check out all the fantastic new bars that had opened up in my absence. Naturally, I sought the advice of my fellow bartenders.

“Have you been to Polite Provisions or Sycamore Den?” they’d often ask.

Both great bars, by the way, but both had opened before I had left.

After a brief search, I realized, much to my surprise, that no craft cocktail-focused bar had opened in the two fucking years I had been gone.

To be fair, Kindred had opened around that time, but I don’t include them because they are also a restaurant. I was looking for a bar—just a bar—and I couldn’t find one. Isn’t that fucking crazy?

But 2018 and now 2019 have proven to be a great year for crafty bar openings. Fernside, Fort Oak and Tahona are great examples of quality-focused, cocktail-forward bars that have recently opened, but, again, they are also restaurants. Realm of 52 Remedies is fantastic (please see my last column), but also kind of a grey area, because, again, food.

Which brings me to The Cordova Bar (1319 Morena Blvd.). It’s a tucked away little gem on Morena Boulevard that is, for all intents and purposes, just a bar. Very rare these days, yet so refreshing.

Not only is the Cordova a bar, but it’s a damn good and sexy one. The spirits list is crowd-pleasing and far-reaching, the service is warm and kind, and the space is moody and intimate. It is what I was looking for when I returned from NYC. As for the cocktail list itself, I found it to be a good combination of originality and thoughtfulness without the pretension of other bars who shall remain nameless.

I ordered the Figetaboutit, a nutty sweet-tart cocktail. I kind of had to order it after reading the menu description which included Old Grand-Dad bourbon and figs, two out of three of my favorite things (the third being either Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries or strippers. I can’t decide).

As for the cocktail, it was well balanced with amaretto and fig jam offsetting the tart lemon, while lending nostalgic nuttiness, richness, depth and high berry tones. I love seeing amaretto making a resurgence in cocktails. I know it’s kind of sugary garbage, but really, what truly great thing isn’t?

I asked Lauren, one of the owners, “why Old Grand-Dad?” She informed me that her other two partners in the business were Chad and Marie, former bartenders at Aero Club Bar. Her exact response was that “Chad and Marie, after years of working at Aero Club, are both rich in history and passion when it comes to dark spirits. Old Grand-Dad, is one of their favorites.”

And I concur.

Figetaboutit

as prepared at The Cordova Bar

2 oz. Old Grand-Dad bourbon

1/4 oz. amaretto

1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 bar spoon of “Jackie’s Jams” fig jam

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.