52: A history lesson at Fort Oak

The history of rum is equal parts advantageous, horrifying and intriguing. It is, in essence, the history of the Americas as we know it. Born out of ingenuity and a live-free-or-die, bootstrapped spirit, it also has a disgustingly shameful past.

We won’t focus on that too much here, but it is worth noting that sugar culture in the Americas, it is speculated, started with Columbus. Inspired by his father in law, who was a sugar farmer on the island of Madeira, Columbus brought sugarcane to the Caribbean in 1493.

Another abhorrent and disgusting aspect of the history of rum is the same as America itself. That is, slavery. Again, I don’t want to get too much into that here because this article isn’t about that, but if interested, just google “rum” and “slavery.”

Rum, for all intents and purposes, was the driving spirit of colonial America. According to fellow spirits writer Wayne Curtis, there were 150 rum distilleries as of 1770 in the Northeastern colonies. In order for those distilleries to run, they were importing 6.5 million gallons of molasses, a byproduct of the sugar making process. Essentially for every two pounds of sugar, one pound of molasses was produced. This was mostly used to feed livestock and (sighs heavily) slaves before it was realized that it could be fermented and distilled. This resulted in five million gallons of rum.

Fuck, that’s a lot of rum. I’ve read varying numbers, but the average colonist was said to have drank anywhere between 3.5 to four gallons of rum per year. All of this resulted in the King George III-driven Sugar Act of 1764, helping spark outrage and, inevitably, the American Revolution.

Why is this important?

Well, for several reasons, but mainly because it’s important to know how we are shaped by our origins, and it always shows.

Upon my first dining experience at Fort Oak (1011 Fort Stockton Drive), I ordered one of their seafood towers. To my unsurprising delight, it came with clams and Jonah crab claws. I say unsurprising because the chef is from the Northeast, as am I. It’s a case of origin.

This is also the case with the cocktail program at Fort Oak. Classic, inspired and thoughtful, the cocktails are based on the origins of the space, which was an old car dealership. Bar Manager Jess Stewart does a fantastic job of balancing clean approachable libations with sophisticated nuances. The Monaco, named after the mid-sized Dodge car model, is a deceiving combination of Rhum Clemént Bleue (agricole rum) and French vermouth. Subtle and beautiful, it had high tropical fruit aromatics and undertones of sweetness, and yet was bone dry and grassy.

But what I truly appreciated the most was the historical representation in the cocktail. Rhum Clemént being distilled in Martinique, an insular region of France in the Caribbean and the Dolin vermouth from Chambéry, France. Again, it’s all about history and origins.

Monaco

as prepared at Fort Oak

1 1/2 oz. Rhum Clemént Bleue

1 1/2 oz. Dolin blanc vermouth

Castelvetrano olives

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice and stir. Strain into a chilled coup glass and garnish with olives.