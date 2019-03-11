53: Having nice things at Small Bar

Gravemakers and Gunslingers

For those who missed the news, the Michelin Guide recently announced that they have now extended their much-lauded ratings throughout all of California. In recent years, Michelin has only focused on the Bay Area and Napa within the Golden State. However, they will now be considering restaurants in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Orange County and right here in San Diego.

This is huge news for not only those of us who are employed by or operate restaurants, but for the community as a whole.

It is rumored that Michelin has already inspected the restaurants it is planning on awarding stars to in June. There is a lot of speculation on which restaurants those might be, but I’m not going to focus on that here. The reason I bring this up is simple: The local industry needs to step up its fucking game.

For a very long time, many of San Diego’s restaurants have been more than happy to put out sheer mediocrity. They smile in your face when they drop off the check, knowing full well they served patrons mildly consumable product. What this Michelin announcement truly means is that there is about to be stiff competition in the future, and those who don’t step up will inevitably step out.

Take, for example, a recent article expressing major gripes with the newly remodeled Small Bar (4628 Park Blvd.) in University Heights. The article expressed disappointment that the new Small Bar wasn’t as brooding as it was before and that there was now a strong focus on craft cocktails. The article drew some criticism and has since been edited—it is now softer and slightly more welcoming than the original text. There’s not much point in getting too far into it, other than to say, this is the reason we can’t have nice things!

Yes, more clean, thoughtful, quality things are coming to replace all our beloved shitholes.

As for the new Small Bar itself, it certainly is a noticeable change from the first iteration. I, for one, am truly fucking glad. As a rule of thumb, I do not revisit bars for reviews. I’ve actually never done it, and choosing to write this column took some consideration. However, once I walked through the doors of Small Bar, it felt like a totally new place.

Besides, the cocktail program put forth by Frankie McGrath is phenomenal. It is approachable, yet noticeably labor intensive. It showcases multiple techniques and the dedication to the craft is clear.

I ordered the Gravemakers and Gunslingers, a heady mix of brown butter-washed bourbon, gomme syrup and Angostura bitters. On paper, it is a simple variation on an Old Fashioned, but way more delicious. Brown butter makes the cocktail nutty as all hell (in a splendid way) while I extracted a lot of high buttered popcorn notes from the bourbon. The cocktail is deceitfully simple looking, with beautiful rich aromatics and lingering tones of toast and butter.

The Gravemakers and Gunslingers is a fantastic cocktail, but, if patrons have a problem with it because it doesn’t taste like a Jack and Coke, I’ll say it again: They’re the reason we can’t have nice things!

as prepared at Small Bar

brown butter-washed bourbon:

8 oz. Irish butter for one liter of bourbon. Melt butter on medium heat until butter starts to separate solids on top.

Reduce to low heat for 45 minutes and skim solids off top until butter is golden brown. Cool.

Combine butter and bourbon in a sous vide for two hours at 135 degrees. Put in the freezer over night until fat solidifies. Remove the solid fat and bourbon is ready to use.

The cocktail:

2 oz. Brown Butter Old Grand-Dad bourbon

1/4 oz. simple or gomme syrup

2 dash Angostura bitters

Stir in mixing glass and serve over a big ice cube.Garnish with a skewed cherry.