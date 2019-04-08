55: Seasonal OCD at Clara

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Rosa Palermo

I have a pretty frustrating and mildly hindering case of undiagnosed OCD. I say undiagnosed because I don’t need a doctor to tell me that it’s not normal to have to turn my doorknob 33 times every time I leave my house.

It also seems like the older I get, the worse it gets. When I was younger, it was only with doorknobs and car handles. Now, however, I have to unplug all of the electronics in my house including my toaster. I hold my cellphone under faucets and showers for exactly 33 seconds. I even take pictures of my oven and burners, in multiples of three. The threes thing is weird all on its own. It signals some sort of underlying disturbance of growing up in an Irish catholic household; something that’s probably better left off as underlying.

Of all the growing ticks and potentially disastrous shades of this ridiculous disorder, my new favorite is my obsessive attachment to seasonality. For instance, I cannot watch horror movies outside of October. For the entire month, I compulsively watch the shit out of horror movies and television shows, but outside of October, I can’t watch them. There’s something inside that rejects them outside of the season. It’s a strange extension of OCD but one that I don’t mind.

This seasonality compulsion reveals itself in food and beverages as well. I refuse to eat strawberries in winter, as well as watermelons. I can’t eat apple pie outside of fall. Even if I was alone on a deserted island in the middle of summer and all there was to eat was apple pie, I wouldn’t be able to eat it. Wait, never mind, of course if I was alone with nothing to eat but apple pie, I’d eat the fucking pie. I’m not crazy.

It is also a new development that I don’t drink gin outside of spring. I realize this is weird, but it’s true. So, when the season does come around, I drink a considerable amount of gin.

Recently, I was at Clara in Carlsbad (300 Carlsbad Village Drive Ste. 213) and, with spring upon us, I was incredibly excited to see the description of their Rosa Palermo cocktail on the menu, which is made with gin, Cocchi Rosa and Cynar, along with aloe vera and strawberry liquers, lemon juice, ginger syrup and seltzer. For readers who are blissfully unhindered by seasons, these ingredients seem like a delightful mixture year-round, but for those of us shackled to seasonal orders, these ingredients are a joyful sight to gaze upon in spring. Cynar, for example, is made predominantly with artichokes, which are at the height of their season between March and May. Strawberries, meanwhile, hit their peak from April to June.

The Rosa Palermo is not only a strong representation of some of the more delightful ingredients spring has to offer, but it’s also wonderfully layered and tastes like the season itself. Cynar lends an earthy, grounding bitterness to the cocktail with strawberry liqueur that gives it a rounded sweetness. The gin and Chareau both throw off high herbal tones which are always welcome in spring, regardless of our compulsiveness.

Rosa Palermo

as prepared at Clara

1 oz. Gin

1/4 oz. Cocchi Rosa

1/4 oz. Cynar

1/4 oz. Chareau California aloe vera liqueur

1/4 oz. Giffard strawberry liqueur

3/4 oz. Fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz. Ginger syrup

Short Shake all ingredients and then strain over ice. Top with seltzer or soda water. Garnish with mint, cucumber and seasonal fresh fruit.