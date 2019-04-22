56: Road tripping at Campfire

× Expand Ian Ward Cool Ranch

I have always loved the idea of themed cocktail menus. That being said, I have not always loved the thematic menus I’ve come across. The same can be said for chef’s tasting menus, as they both incorporate similar philosophies. While the theme of the cocktail menu might not be immediately evident in the progression of flavors, those flavors do paint a bigger picture. And much like a chef’s tasting menu, they showcase the imagination and skills of the talented individual who designed them.

These menus act as a window into the mind of their creator. They hold more to the tenants of a symphony or opera rather than a collection of random components, which, let’s be honest, is what constitutes most cocktail menus.

“I’m fueled by an embarrassing amount of candy and for a previous Negroni Week, I did an orange Starburst-infused White Negroni with a citric acid salt rim,” says Leigh Lacap when I ask him about and his thematic “Road Trip” menu at Campfire (2725 State St.) in Carlsbad. “I was so amused that I thought we should do a gas station or 7-Eleven menu. A little more thought and a lot more refinement led me to consider the values that Campfire sits upon… community and shared experiences. What is more shared than time spent in a vehicle on a road trip? Every moment is shared, and, so is the mobile sustenance that is snacks.”

Still, as cool as Lacap’s thematic menu is, I couldn’t help but wonder how he came up with a drink inspired by… wait for it… Cool Ranch Doritos?

“A very famous and respected cocktail bar in Los Angeles did a salt and vinegar chip martini, I thought the idea was brilliant. But after some dirty martinis at Turf Club, Jayne’s [Gastropub] and Starlite, I thought I wanted to try my hand at something strong and savory one of these days. The first thing I could think of was my affinity for all things ranch and that electric blue bag of Doritos. I thought the brine elements would be the most important so I spent a long time researching how to recreate the ranch flavor without having to construct a creamy, goopy element. Then I wanted to ensure there was an addictive quality… who can eat one fucking chip?”

The Cool Ranch cocktail is as designed—an Umami bomb that’s great for those who appreciate high savory tones. It is salty, earthy, nutty and raisinated, tasting like someone stirred together tapenade and sauce gribiche. The vodka used (Fugu) is made from corn, an obvious choice for a Doritos-inspired cocktail. It’s certainly designed for those who possess a sense of adventure. Then again, most people heading out on a road trip, be it to Carlsbad or beyond, likely have a sense of adventure already.

Cool Ranch

as prepared at Campfire

1 1/2 oz Fugu vodka

1/2 oz. Gin

3/4 oz. Chanterelle mushroom-infused Manzanilla sherry

1/4 oz. Cool Ranch pickle brine

To make the “Cool Ranch” brine, combine in a large pot two quarts of water, 16 oz. sugar, 8 oz. salt, 1 quart champagne vinegar, 100 g. fresh dill, 40 g. dried chives, 100 g. dried parsley, 8 tsp. whole coriander, 40 g. black pepper, 95 g. onion powder, and 50 g. fresh garlic. Bring to a boil, allow to cool and fine strain.

To make the Chanterelle mushroom-infused Manzanilla sherry, use 14 g. dried mushrooms per 750 ml. Sherry... sous vide for four hours at 130 degrees. Strain.

Gently stir all ingredients over ice, strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with dill sprig.