My first true bar management job was at a restaurant called Miss Williamsburg. This was well over a decade ago, when the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn was going through what many referred to as a “renaissance” and what I refer to as a devastating invasion.

There weren’t many restaurant offerings in Williamsburg at the time, or any that were truly great other than Peter Luger’s and Diner. As a result, Miss Williamsburg was constantly busy. The food offerings at the restaurant, since its inception, were by no means extensive, but Chef Massimiliano Bartoli was from Bologna, Italy and, as a point of pride, he made inarguably the best lasagna all’Emiliana in New York City at the time.

One day, I asked Bartoli to let me work in the kitchen for a few days, just so I could try to wrap my head around the passion involved in making such dishes. I spent a few days making pasta and cleaning sepia, but it was when we made the Bolognese sauce and the béchamel when it all clicked in my mind. The time and care he put into everything was always evident, but watching him make sauces was transportive.

I remember the first time we made béchamel sauce. I’d never made it before, but I was confident I already knew all that was involved going into it. There was a point, however, when he started grating nutmeg into the sauce and stopped at a precise point to say to me, “it needs to be subtle to be impactful.” It was a passing thing for him to say, but something in that moment spoke to me. I eventually left the restaurant, only to move west in order to start what would be an equally illustrious and shameful career as a bartender.

However, no matter where I’ve worked since my time at Miss Williamsburg, those words still speak to me: “It needs to be subtle to be impactful.”

These same words came rushing back to me again as I was sitting on the patio of Louisiana Purchase (2305 University Ave.) in North Park, sipping on their Cash Money Fizz cocktail. The cocktail is a variation of a Ramos Gin Fizz, with grapefruit and cinnamon bark-infused gin and a touch of honey. I’ve always been a fan of replacing the soda component in a fizz with something that adds tones and layers. My go-to substitutes are generally Champagne or beer (hefeweizens and stouts tend to work really well, with different base spirits), but the LaCroix Pamplemousse in the Cash Money Fizz is a fantastic substitution. The sparking water brings a welcome brightness to what can be, at times, a heavy or clawing cocktail.

Still, what really makes the cocktail come together is the undertones of cinnamon. It’s not dominant by any means, but really deepens the grapefruit notes. That is, it is subtle but also impactful.

Cash Money Fizz

as prepared at Louisiana Purchase

2 oz. Grapefruit and cinnamon bark-infused gin

3/4 oz. Combier Pamplemousse Rose liqueur

3/4 oz. Honey

3/4 oz. Lemon juice

3/4 oz. Heavy cream

1 Egg white

1 can La Croix Pamplemousse

In a tin, combine lemon, gin, combier, honey and egg white. Shake vigorously without ice. Add heavy cream and ice. Shake again. Strain into a chilled Collins glass. Add La Croix Pamplemousse. Garnish with torched ground cinnamon.