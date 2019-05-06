57: Time traveling at Coin-Op Gaslamp

× Expand Image courtesy of Coin-Op Power Punch

I know I’ve focused on the power of nostalgia in past articles, and not to continue to beat that drum, but the success of Avengers: Endgame is a testament to just that. I remember buying the Infinity Gauntlet comics as a kid. They were a prized possession of mine, alongside a first issue of Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man and my Shaquille O’Neal rookie card. Thanks to nostalgia, I was pre-conditioned to go to the movies and hand over my somewhat hard-earned dollars to see Avengers: Endgame, regardless of how old I am.

Also, this is a spoiler for those of you that have not already seen the movie, but fucking time travel? Really? That’s some lazy-ass writing.

But I guess that disappointment is the downside to nostalgia. When we have high expectations, it’s pretty much guaranteed we’ll be let down. However, the opposite can also be said of things that we’ve historically despised, and that after some years have passed, we come to find that we now appreciate or adore them.

Recently, I found myself at Coin-Op Gaslamp (789 Sixth Ave.) with one of their Power Punch cocktails in my hand. I almost certainly had a hesitant look on my face while looking at the Power Punch, not because of any doubt that I had in the taste of the cocktail, but rather because I was hit with a wave of neurotic nostalgia.

See, when I was in elementary school, my mother would send me off to school with a Capri Sun as my beverage for the day. She was under the impression that I loved Capri Suns, but I hated them. I hated that the drink was clear and yet somehow viscous. I hated that it said fruit punch on it, but didn’t taste like fruit punch at all. However, I mostly hated my own ineptitude. That is, my inability to consistently get that shitty plastic straw through that shitty little dot of foil on the shitty pouch without puncturing it, because, once I did, it would result in me having to shotgun the whole thing down like I was Brett Kavanaugh at a kegger.

So yeah, that is why I say I probably had a hesitant look on my face.

I will admit that even with my hesitation and the previously mentioned disdain for Capri Sun, I was excited by the presentation of the Power Punch. Upon first glimpse, the cleverly designed, Capri Sun-esque packaging captures the spirit of the Coin-Op bars: Crafty and quality driven, but playful and full of childhood memories. It’s also evidently time consuming and requires a dedicated prep team to accomplish.

As for the contents of the playful pouch, there are big bursts of passionfruit mingling with lime to create a wonderfully tart-leaning cocktail with enough balance to bring to mind Sweet-Tarts. Naturally, the vodka takes it all from PG to an R rating. It is delightfully easy drinking, and a better way to accomplish time travel of sorts.

Power Punch

As prepared at Coin-Op Gaslamp

1 1/2 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Lemon juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

1/2 oz. Fruit liqueur blend

1/4 oz. Cranberry juice

For fruit liqueur, blend equal parts Merlet Crème de Pêche, Merlet Crème de Poire, Merlet Lune d’Abricot and Giffard Crème de Fruits de la Passion. Mix liqueuer blend with other ingredients and enjoy cold.