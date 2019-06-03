58: Shooting for the stars at Il Dandy

× Expand Photo by James Tran Allora

I admittedly tend to go off topic when writing these columns. I ramble rather than focus on the cocktail I’m supposed to be discussing. However, I won’t be doing that here today. Today we will be focusing on the facts and the ingredients of the Allora cocktail at Il Dandy (2550 Fifth Ave., Ste. 120) in Bankers Hill.

Fact number one: The Michelin guide to California is out as of June 3, opening a floodgate of hypothetical foodie questions and theories about the unforeseeable future. Sure, there will be the obvious murmurings of “why didn’t so-and-so get any stars, they worked so hard for it?” or the more malicious responses of “I can’t believe they gave a star to those fucking people—the food there sucks!” and so on.

But, the more exciting questions on the horizon will be the ones focusing on who will be striving for stars in the future and why they deserve it. Il Dandy will be involved in those foodie conspiracy theory talks, not only because of the owners’ previous experience with Michelin (they opened the two-starred Ristorante Abbruzzino in Italy), but also because they understand a very important principle: Food with a philosophy tastes better.

Fact number two: The word fusion, when it comes to food, can be very off-putting. However, when the intentions behind it are curated properly, it can be beautiful. Il Dandy, for example, brings years of heritage experience with Italian cooking while incorporating some of San Diego’s more noteworthy ingredients. In doing so, they showcase a knowledge of what San Diego dining could and should be. The same can be said for the drinks at Il Dandy, which bring a very Southern California approach to cocktails and combine them with Italian ingredients. In the case of the Allora cocktail, it’s by using Cardamaro amaro.

Fact number three: In proper proportions, things that are bitter and things that are sweet are incredibly complimentary, as is the case with the Allora. Sweetness from the Apricot liqueur balances the slightly bitter Cardamaro. The lemon juice also compliments the pair with sourness while the brandy brings in bold wood notes. The result is a delightful cocktail with perfect equilibrium.

Fact number four: Cardamaro is fucking delicious. For those who are unaware of what Cardamaro is, it’s a wine-based aperitif made from infusing cardoons and blessed thistle into wine, then aging it in oak for at least 6 months. Cardamaro drinks similar to a vermouth, but with more weight and richness and higher herbal tones.

Fact number five: Somehow Il Dandy was able to persuade both Cesar Sandoval and Eddie Avila to come on board. Given that the two previously worked at Catania and Avila at Whisknladle, there is high expectations for the bar. And they deliver. I asked Mr. Sandoval how the Allora came about, and he credited the creation of the cocktail with working on it together with Mr. Avila.

Fact number six: When at Il Dandy, drink the Allora.

Allora

as prepared at Il Dandy

1 oz. Dominique brandy

3/4 oz. Merlet Apricot

1/2 oz. Cardamaro amaro

1 oz. Lemon juice

1/2 oz. Demerara syrup

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with orange leaf.