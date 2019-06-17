59: Electric Lillet-land at CUCINA urbana

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Electric Rosé

There are a few things for which I am a complete sucker. Fruity Pebbles for example. I am a grown-ass man and yet I am held completely hostage every time I’m at the supermarket and see that colorful sugar garbage. I try to avoid it. I bypass the cereal aisle in an attempt to grab the rest of my goods and get the hell outta dodge before the urge to buy Fruity Pebbles strikes. But by the time I get to the check-out line, a box of that toxic, tiny rice crap finds its way into my goddamn cart. It’s shameful, but it’s true.

However, I do not feel ashamed for another product for which I am a giant sucker even though a lot of people might think I should be: Lillet Rosé. When the weather hits a certain temperature, I devour Lillet Rosé the way Joey Chestnut devours hot dogs. I can’t help myself and I am not ashamed to admit it.

For those unfamiliar with Lillet Rosé, it is a wine-based aperitif made from Grand Cru Bordeaux grapes, primarily the Sémillon variety. It’s the same base as the inarguably more popular Lillet Blanc, but the Rosé is blessed with the addition of fruit liqueurs made from berries and oranges, which brings with it wonderful notes of bitterness, sweetness and high floral aromatics.

On the rare occasions when I have the whole-hearted pleasure of coming across Lillet Rosé, my general preference is to have it served tall, topped with club soda and with a grapefruit twist. I’ll say it again, I’m not entirely sure why this makes me so happy, but it does. And rest assured, if readers were to try it, I like to think they’d find themselves feeling happy as well.

However, for some reason, Lillet Rosé proves itself to be a very hard indulgence to come across, in this, America’s Finest of Cities. But for those who are now curious and want to seek it out, they can certainly find it at CUCINA urbana (505 Laurel St.) in Bankers Hill, where it shines through in their Electric Rosé cocktail.

The Electric Rosé has no true inclinations of sweetness, but has lasting notes of lush, ripe peaches and orange marmalade. It is dangerously soft and elegant with lingering bitterness from the Luxardo Bitter Bianco. And while the bitterness remains subtle throughout the imbibing experience, the tongue seems to be constantly bathed in it, but in an incredibly pleasant way.

Anyhow, that is my way of saying the Electric Rosé is far superior to my standard order of Lillet Rosé and soda. Either way someone chooses to drink Lillet Rosé in the coming hot summer days, they’ll find themselves becoming a sucker for it as well.

Electric Rosé

as prepared at CUCINA urbana

3/4 oz. Gin

3/4 oz. Luxardo Bitter Bianco

3/4 oz. Dry Curaçao

3/4 oz. Lillet Rosé

2 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with a single large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.