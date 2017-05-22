6: Home is where the heat is at Grant Grill

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward The Modernist Negroni

"I’ll never go back,” said the U.S. Grant’s Chef de Bar Cory Alberto of the northeast.

He was standing tall behind his bar in a three-piece suit with a wide purple tie, the color associated as much with dignity and royalty as it is with quirkiness and creativity.

I was seated in a high bar chair in front of him drinking a Modernist Negroni, one of Alberto’s recently released cocktail creations at the Grant Grill (326 Broadway). The cocktail started off relatively hot after he poured it out of a smoking chamber of some glass contraption that was placed on the bar atop a burning flame (something inspired by his recent trip to The Aviary in Chicago). The whole device seemed to bubble and smoke as he began to explain the cocktail to me.

“Each sip is different from the next,” he said. “Each step evolves.”

The evolution, as it was, began when he had ignited the flame and the Genever began to boil. Eventually it rose through the glass menagerie it was in and combined with the rest of the ingredients (reformatted Campari, citrus rind, sage and rosemary) in the chamber of the miniature still. They all boiled up until they eventually collided and threw aromatics of freshly cut earth around the old hotel bar room.

The color had started off a clear ruby, but after a minute or so it had changed into a brownish tawny.

Alberto has always been a man of big ideas but seems to have always worked in places with small roofs. He was excited and animated as he explained his imaginative take on the classic Negroni cocktail. It was in that moment that I could see all of the years he had been working hard had finally paid off. The Boston transplant had found a place with big enough ceilings to allow him to explore his talents.

I would have thought the Grant Grill would have been a bit of an odd setting for such out-of-the-box cocktail mechanics. The classical setting would have put me at odds with such a whimsical cocktail presentation. But, much like the purple tie, dignity and quirkiness seem to cohabitate in the big, beautiful bar room.

The cocktail had cooled from hot to room temperature, and a fragrance of old wood still lingered. Fanciful presentation aside, it was still one of the best Negronis I’ve ever had, herbaceous, balanced and familiar in the ways that matter.

I’ve often heard the proverb, “Home is where the heart is.” As much as that may be true, most people often fail to acknowledge that home is also at times a very hard place to find. I am glad that Alberto seems to have found his.

The Modernist Negroni

as found at The Grant Grill

13 oz. Sous Vide Genevere (sous vide to 160°F)

Crystallized Campari (done through a three-day slow evaporation)

1 tablespoon dehydrated sage

3 inches of fresh rosemary

Dehydrated cara cara orange peel

Fresh grapefruit peel

Heat the sous vide genever with a simple heating element. Pour (after it’s evaporated and married to the Campari crystals) over sweet vermouth sorbet spheres and serve in a martini glass.