60: Going bananas at The Guild Bar

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Guild Bar The Passion of the Caribbean

One day back in my merry youth—in the year of our Lord 2006, to be exact—I found myself hovering above a toilet bowl at Petco Park.

A friend of mine had the ingenious notion to sneak a bottle of 99 Bananas into a Padre game, which I then all but chugged throughout the course of the game. This was in the depths of a hot July day so—somewhere along the way—the pretzels, mustard, warm beer, hot sun and the 99 Bananas all collided. We all know what happened next.

I would like to say that I have not much cared for 99 Bananas since, but the truth is I never cared for 99 Bananas in the first place. It tastes terrible now and I knew it tasted terrible back in 2006. It’s always tasted like synthetic rubbish as most fruit-inspired beverages do.

Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum, on the other hand, is one of the rare exceptions. Those who have not had the pleasure of trying it, please pick up a bottle. I can think of few other spirits that are genuinely perfect to drink in the summer.

Plantation Pineapple Rum is the result of a collaboration between cocktail historian David Wondrich and Maison Ferrand, the French producer of Cognacs. The idea behind it is to bring back a beautiful expression of rum that has been around since the 1700s. It is a blend of an aged rum—which has been steeped with pineapples—with an unaged rum that was distilled with pineapples. It’s rounded with notes of clove, banana, orange zest and, of course, pineapple.

An incredible use of the rum can be found at The Guild Bar (500 West Broadway), which just opened inside The Guild Hotel in Downtown. It’s that gorgeous building that we so often pass unassumingly when heading west on Broadway. Someone finally told me, “Oh, that’s the old YMCA,” and I’d lament on what a waste it was to see it sitting vacant. It’s just that kind of building.

Well, now it is no longer a waste. In fact, it’s quite lovely, with sun-lit courtyard dining and a warm, welcoming lobby bar.

As for the cocktail, The Passion of the Caribbean, it embodies the spirit of the hotel: Revisionist with tropical touches. I would imagine the creator, Bar Manager Logan Bethke, drew his inspiration from what it must have felt like to spend the day selfishly drinking at a posh hotel in the Caribbean or on a British colonial beach. With Plantation Pineapple Rum, passionfruit, coconut and banana liqueur (not 99 Bananas), the Passion of the Caribbean is luscious and tropical with bold sweet and tart elements pulling each other apart in a finessed frenzy. The abundance of tropical fruit speaks to the opulence associated with the themes of the hotel. One could even say it was enough to shed my old memories of terrible banana liqueurs.

The Passion of the Caribbean

as prepared at The Guild Bar

2 oz. Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum

1 oz. Giffard Banane du Brésil

1 oz. Liquid Alchemist Passionfruit Syrup

1/2 oz. Coco López

1/2 oz. Orange juice

1/2 oz. Lime juice

Combine ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.