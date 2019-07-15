61: Wasting not at Charles + Dinorah

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Funk Soul Pineapple

I write this column every other week and have no real restrictions when it comes to topics and language that I’m allowed to use in discussing those topics. Don’t believe me? Watch this.

Fuck.

See what I did there? However, the one guideline that is imposed upon me is that I must keep whatever I choose to write under 500 words. On the surface, this wouldn’t sound like much of a restriction, but I have a tendency to ramble.

I am often criticized by the editor of this fine paper about my propensity to be long-winded, to which I usually respond with, “Sorry, I know” and adjust what I had written to accommodate word count. This never truly bothers me for several reasons: First, I am a somewhat easygoing human being. Second, a lot of the articles I write truly are the ramblings of a buffoon. They’re mostly rooted in nostalgia, or about how much I like junk food or some other trivial thing that isn’t worth the 500 words I’m allotted.

So, for the sake of self-improvement and in an effort to promote those who are attempting to push the envelope forward in regards to socially conscious imbibing, I am going to focus some of these verbose bi-monthly installments on individuals and establishments making efforts to contribute to the overall good.

This time around, the establishment of focus is Charles + Dinorah at The Pearl Hotel (1410 Rosecrans St.). The bar, under the leadership of TJ Majeske, has taken considerable steps to contribute to the “zero-waste” movement happening in saloons, cocktail parlors and restaurants around the world.

For those unaware of zero-waste, it is the guiding philosophy of reducing and/or reusing produce in the kitchen in an effort to avoid sending more trash to landfills, incinerators or being dumped into the ocean. For those more interested in zero-waste, read Bread is Gold by Massimo Bottura and follow Trash Tiki on Instagram (@trashtiki). When it comes to The Pearl, and for Majeske, they extend the zero-waste logic to the cocktail menu as well.

“I wanted to start zero waste with the bar program,” says Majeske. “And for my first item, I felt we under utilized the pineapple. We throw so much of it away so I started using the skins for gomme, the tops for a garnish on another cocktail, and I was already using the flesh to infuse a coconut fat-washed rum. I would just toss the flesh after the infusion was complete so I dehydrated the flesh and ground it up into salt form.”

The Funk Soul Pineapple cocktail at The Pearl is one of the results of Majeske’s efforts. It’s soft and elegant with tropical astringency and highly addictive salinity. It makes drinking for a better future as lovely and pleasant as one could hope for.

Funk Soul Pineapple

as prepared at Charles + Dinorah

2 oz. Kō Hana Agricole Rum

1 oz. Pineapple gomme

3/4 oz. Lime juice

1 Egg white

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin (without ice) and shake vigorously. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled Coupe glass. Garnish with dehydrated pineapple salt if available.