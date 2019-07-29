62: For the ’gram at WhipHand

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Yeezus Candle

I’m going to throw a fact out there and readers can take a moment to think about it if they so choose: One billion people use Instagram a month.

Just to put that in perspective, there are 7.7 billion people in the entire world as of April 2019. And it took over 200,000 years of human history for the world’s population to pass a billion.

Now, with that figure in mind, consider this: Instagram users post an average of 500 million stories a day. That’s in addition to the 95 million regular posts that are uploaded daily. Even more shocking: Instagram users like 4.2 billion posts per day.

So, on an average day people are viewing more than double the amount of human beings on Earth but in pictures.

However, as far as Instagram goes, I still find myself in an endless scroll of narcissism and self-promotion. I go to a bar, get drunk and have a phone in my hand in a desperate desire to avoid bar conversations at all costs. I drunkenly contribute to the 4.2 billion likes a day out of a core need to avoid people. It’s both solitary and voyeuristic. It’s a bit like having anthropophobia in a room full of a billion mannequins.

It’s a bit abhorrent to be on Instagram as much as I am, but it is unavoidable in my profession. I can’t think of any other field as growingly dependent to Instagram as much as the hospitality industry. Maybe fashion, but even then, I’d still speculate that it’s a tie. As a result of this, the aesthetics of the cocktail have been rapidly evolving, morphing daily to be more Insta-friendly. This comes in the shape of colors, garnishes and, of course, glassware.

Take the Yeezus Candle at WhipHand (935 J St.) in the Gaslamp, for example. It’s a perfect example of Insta-worthy cocktail porn. What is scary in this Brave New World of cocktails is the shifting of focus from taste to visuals. The Yeezus Candle, however, is a rare exception in that it has both. The cocktail in and of itself is a variation of a Jungle Bird cocktail, a rum-heavy drink beloved for its seemingly perfect combination of sweetness, acidity and bitterness.

The Yeezus Candle, which is served in a glass meant to resemble a veladora prayer candle, forgoes the rum and subs in a lovely dynamic of both cognac and mezcal. The cocktail’s creator, Rob McShea, also adds a brown ale reduction, which adds a beautiful element of richness to the cocktail. The Yeesus Candle was designed to pay homage to “old” Kanye West, who seemingly lost his way from the type of good music he made in the ol’ days before Instagram.

Yeezus Candle

As prepared at WhipHand

1 oz. Cognac

1/2 oz. Mezcal

1 oz. Aperol

1 oz. Pineapple juice

1/2 oz. Fresh lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Brown ale reduction

1/4 oz. Strawberry syrup

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin with crushed ice. Whip and dump into a tall glass. Garnish with a mint bouquet and an orchid.