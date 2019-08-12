63: Finding the cure at Havana 1920

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Mojito

I can’t think of a cocktail I hold dearer than the mojito. It was a pivotal component in the development of my bartending career.

It was around 2005 and I was bartending in Williamsburg, a rapidly changing neighborhood in Brooklyn. The bar had recently been awarded a “top 5 best place to get Mojitos” distinction by some Manhattanite magazine, and for the year and a half that I worked there, that was pretty much all we made. Under strict orders, the limes were cut and the mint was plucked a minute before we made each cocktail.

On average, we made about 250 Mojitos a night. On a very busy night, we made upwards of a thousand. A pitcher fit four Mojitos and we pumped out more pitchers of liquid than the average beer hall in Brooklyn at the time. My hands were filthy from pulling mint after every shift, and the bar top (which was also a functioning cutting board) was consistently overrun with lime pulp, despite our collective best efforts to keep it clean. And yet, despite all the headaches involved with its creation, I still loved making mojitos.

But my relationship with the mojito is not the only origin story I want to tell here. The cocktail itself is the successor to what many consider to be the first cocktail ever created: the El Draque, which is credited as being invented by Sir Francis Drake in the year 1586.

The legend goes that Drake’s crew came down with a bout of illness somewhere outside of Havana. His ship being stranded, Drake sought out a cure, wherein the locals directed him to use a few medicinal ingredients: mint, lime, tree bark, rum and sugar to sweeten the concoction and make it palatable. Drake combined the ingredients and supplied the concoction to his crew. They were revived and the El Draque was born. The remnants of the concoction can be seen throughout the imbibing world in such cocktails as Ti’ Punch and the Mojito.

Still, as incredibly delicious as mojitos can be, do they represent the true spirit of the El Draque? And how much different do they taste now compared to hundreds of years ago?

Whereas the sugar added to the original El Draque must have come directly from cane, most sweeteners we come across these days is processed fucking poison. That is one of the many reasons I applaud the Mojito at Havana 1920 (548 Fifth Ave.). It is one of the only establishments that I’ve ever been to that presses its own sugar cane in order to sweeten their cocktail. As a person who runs bars professionally, it makes me incredibly envious, and as a person who truly wants the best for all guests, it makes me incredibly happy.

Havana 1920’s version is exactly what I look for in a great mojito: herbaceous, cooling yet simultaneously warming, and always refreshing. It may not cure 16th Century ailments, but it is a true cure for the summer heat.

The Mojito

As prepared at Havana 1920

2 oz. Havana Club Blanco

1 oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Fresh-pressed sugar cane juice

Sparkling water

Large pinch of mint

Lime

For the preparation of this cocktail, build it inside of a Collins glass. First, lightly muddle the mint and then add the rest of the ingredients. Add shaved ice, swizzle and garnish with a lime wheel.