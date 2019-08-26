64: Working the steps at Vistal Bar

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Jamaica el Jardin

Hi, my name is Ian and I’m an alcoholic.

As I write this, it has been roughly seven hours since my last drink. I had no intention of drinking yesterday, but that is pretty much how every day starts. Yesterday, I woke up in New York City and went to the hospital to see my mom. She was hooked up to all sorts of tubes, pumping all sorts of shit into her.

Still, this was a better day than a few days ago, because she was no longer hooked to a breathing tube, so this should have been cause for celebration; a reason not to drink. I’m one of those people who leans toward drinking when times are bad more often than to celebrate. Or, at least I think so. Maybe I do both, I generally can’t remember.

Then it was time to fly back to San Diego. In the midst of a long delay at the airport and with a head full of painfully sad images of my sweet and loving mother in the hospital, I went to the bar. There were only two bars in my terminal, and the better option of the two was a Ruby Tuesday, which is cause to drink in and of itself. Actually, none of these things are really an excuse to drink, but like I stated earlier, I am an alcoholic and part of being an alcoholic is cowardly looking for any reason to drink. It’s about blaming every bump in the road for my poor navigation.

I can honestly say that I am getting better. A few years ago, I would have drank at the airport until I blacked out and eventually missed my flight. This time, however, I stopped myself at a certain point and switched back to coffee. Coffee and tea seem to be my transitional beverages of choice when I actually do contain myself. I’m guessing this is the case for most recovering alcoholics after they stop drinking, because there aren’t very many options out there. This is why I’m a huge proponent of the ever-increasing non-alcoholic cocktail (or, “mocktails”) movement happening in bars and restaurants around the world.

One of the best non-alcoholic cocktails I’ve came across recently is the Jamaica el Jardin at Vistal Bar inside the Intercontinental Hotel (901 Bayfront Court). It’s a beautiful, refreshing and fragrant combination of hibiscus, ginger, cucumber and Seedlip Garden 108, a non-alcoholic spirit made primarily from peas and hay. The result is an aromatic mixer that is highly reminiscent of gin.

“One of the main flavor profiles in Seedlip Garden is hay. There is an earthy, rustic quality to it. We make the hibiscus syrup using dried hibiscus which couples well with the hay notes,” said Meagan Crumpley, the bar manager at Vistal, when I asked her about the thought process behind the seductive mocktail. The hibiscus also pairs nicely with the ginger and the cucumber, which have always been notoriously intimate bedfellows when it comes to cocktails.

All in all, the Jamaica el Jardin is a lovely, spicy beverage that has all the allure of an alcoholic cocktail without the detrimental strings attached. You can thank me later for sharing.

Jamaica el Jardin

As prepared at Vistal Bar

3 oz. Seedlip Garden 108

1 1/2 oz. Lemon juice

1 1/2 oz. Hibiscus/ginger syrup

Cucumber ribbons

Soda water

Combine the Seedlip, lemon juice and syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Collins glass and garnish with cucumber ribbons. Top with soda.