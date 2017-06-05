7: 21st century living at Cutwater Spirits Distillery

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward 21st Century

They say that great leaders can inspire people to follow them into the bowels of hell. For years Christian Siglin has been a heralded member of the San Diego hospitality industry and a respected bar consultant.

However, to have so many talented bartenders follow him to hell, or in this case, Mira Mesa, it’s easy to assume that he must be a great leader. What else could it be?

After many years of looking in the mirror and counting my many flaws (I eventually ran out of fingers to count with), I found that being a poor leader ranks somewhere among them. I am erratic, a poor communicator and a space cadet with a short fuse. I also possess an inherited Irish stubbornness that is unshakeable against all common sense and rational thought. I couldn’t inspire people to follow me into the desert to escape a Pharaoh’s wrath, let alone to simply make cocktails.

However, somehow, Mr. Siglin convinced many other talented souls to come work alongside him at the recently opened Cutwater Spirits Distillery (9750 Distribution Ave.). Even in spite of the fact that they will, mostly, only be working with one singular distillery, so many still went to learn under the tutelage of what they considered to be a mentor.

It might sound a bit hokey, but I still find it to be true that you can taste a person’s personality in their libations. Some extension of who they are. For example, when I was a bar consultant, and a poor manager, if you sat at one of my bars and ordered the same cocktail on separate occasions, it’s likely that it always tasted slightly different. Sometimes it was bigger and spicier than usual. Sometimes it was muted and subdued. Sometimes it had a garnish. It would all depend on the mood I was in when I was prepping or crafting the cocktail. Again, I am an erratic person, and it showed in my creation.

Having sat at a few bars where Mr. Siglin had been at the helm, I can honestly say that he is one of those individuals in town whose personality comes across in his cocktails. On most of the drinks that I’ve tasted across his many menus, there always seems to be a sense of easygoing thoughtfulness. Refined relaxation.

Often times citrus and tropical fruit can be found hand in hand with complex, and sometimes seemingly juxtaposing spirits that come together to create something serious yet playful. Case in point: the “21st Century” at Cutwater Spirits. It’s an incredibly refreshing and easy drinking gin, cacao and lemon cocktail with, eh, Lillet Rouge and mole bitters? Does that work?

The answer is yes. It all comes together, although it seems like it shouldn’t, or at least not as well as it does. In the hands of less skilled individuals this cocktail could very easily come out too muddy, or sour, or gin heavy, but it didn’t. Nor did I expect it to be, having known Mr. Siglin’s work and reputation. Which is why, like Moses, I had come all the way out to the desert to drink it.

21st Century

as found at Cutwater Spirits Distillery

3/4 oz. Barrel Rested Old Grove Gin

3/4 oz. Lillet Rouge

3/4 oz. Giffard Crème De Caco

3/4 oz. lemon juice

2 dashes of mole bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin, over ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass (Coupe or Martini would do). Serve straight up, and garnish with a lemon twist.