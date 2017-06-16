8: Feeling touched at TRUST

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward

It’s easy to like TRUST Restaurant (3752 Park Blvd.). The design is open and welcoming. The staff is friendly and attentive. The food is, at its worst, consistent, and at its best, alarmingly impressive. Most importantly, to me, the ownership and management always seem to express genuine concern about your experience, which is often shockingly missing in this city’s restaurant scene.

The guest check-ins, or “table touching,” are unnoticeably frequent, and in my experience, never off putting. The most skillful of all table touchers have to reinforce to the guests that they are having a good time, without appearing to be on the hard sell. Suggestive enjoyment. It sounds easy, right?

There’s a certain art to table touching, but how many times have we seen it fail? More times than we realize.

If readers have a memory of some restaurant manager talking to them, at all, that in itself is a failure. Good table touchers leave patrons either without any memory of the interaction and great experiences incepted into their brain. That is the essence of good table touching. Seemingly so easy, yet, it requires balance and skill to pull off. The management at TRUST do it incredibly well, but, then again, so does the kitchen there.

The same can be said for the bar and the cocktails themselves. Take the TRUST Cocktail #10 for example. At its core, it is a straightforward gin sour with egg whites, but upon delivery, is something altogether new, and deceivingly simple. It is a combination of Old Harbor San Miguel Gin (locally distilled, this is a wonderfully intense herbal gin, with strong notes of cilantro, sage and coriander), lime, aloe and Bonal. All flavors that effortlessly work together.

When combined, the cocktail comes out savory. Not a vegetal savory. Not a spicy or fat-washed or salty savory. An herbal, almost tree-sappy savory. However, it is not sweet or sticky, or even overly citrus driven. Something that, like the restaurant itself, is easy to like. However, when it hits the table, it is perfectly executed and more intense than expected.

When most bartenders make a cocktail with egg, they tend to finish the top of the cocktail with some version of aromatic bitters to offset any smell that the egg gives. The TRUST Cocktail #10, on the other hand, comes garnished with a rosemary sprig, placed gently on top of the foam, which not only acts to rebuke any egg smell but contributes immensely to the cocktail. Actually, had the rosemary not been there to combine my senses of both smell and taste, I don’t know if I would have enjoyed the cocktail as much as I did. It still would have been balanced and skillfully made, but it would not have been so subtly thoughtful or aesthetically pleasing. It did what all cocktails visually aim to do, but not all pull off so gracefully. That is, artfully, incept enjoyment.

Trust Cocktail #10

as found at TRUST

1 1/2 oz. Old Harbor “San Miguel” Gin

1/4 oz. Bonal

1/4 oz. Chareau Aloe Liqueur

3/4 oz. Lime Juice

3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

Egg white

Sprig of rosemary as garnish.

Combine the Old Harbor San Miguel Gin, Bonal, Chareau, lime, simple syrup, and egg white, in a mixing tin. Shake hard, without ice, for around 20 seconds. Add ice and shake hard again. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with rosemary sprig.