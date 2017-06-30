9: Summer breezes at Wheat and Water

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Summer Solstice

Honestly, as a person who has made his career as a somewhat forward-thinking bartender, I have to confess that I have never truly been sold on the idea that cocktails and food, in general, pair well together. Beer, wine and spirits are all perfectly suitable dinner companions. Cocktails, on the other hand, often tend to muddy the whole thing up.

Maybe this is because I am somewhat of a purist. On a hot, sweaty, summer day, I seek out a cold bowl of Vichyssoise and a glass of Chablis, or a crisp papaya salad with a chilled Riesling. On a cold winter evening, it’s hot decadent cassoulet and calvados that I crave. In between, it’s burgers and beer or oysters and rosé. Rarely does a cocktail and food pairing come in to the picture.

I am not saying that there are no modern classic pairings that work incredibly well together. Tacos and margaritas, for example, are perfect bedfellows. As is a dry aged porterhouse and a rye manhattan. But outside of those norms, though, it always seems like a bit of a stretch.

When I was handed a cocktail menu at Wheat and Water (5737 La Jolla Blvd.) I was dismissive. Again, knowing that I was certainly going to eat pizza, it made no sense perusing the cocktail menu, since I was most likely going to order beer. After all, what maniac drinks cocktails with pizza? No judgment, but… pizza and beer are as close to a modern classic pairing as you can get. They are both made from yeast… Wheat and water, right? It’s the name of the restaurant!

However, one cocktail kept jumping off of the page, for some reason: The Summer Solstice, a combination of mezcal, orgeat, lime and kumquat. Maybe it was the heavy, hot summer night that had something in me calling out for a citrusy and refreshing beverage. Perhaps it was the open-air space, with the smell of the ocean, pulling me toward something with agave and Orgeat. Whatever the causality, I succumbed.

The pizza and the cocktail arrived at about the same time, both aromatic, aesthetically pleasing and begging to be consumed. I expected to be happy, but I did not expect to be surprisingly ecstatic at how well the pizza (summer squash pie) and the roasted zucchini paired with the cocktail. The Orgeat and mezcal playfully bounced off of the herby hints of the dish’s mint leaves. The lime from the cocktail almost seemed necessary to balance out the heaviness from the béchamel and the mozzarella.

I had known going in that one of Wheat and Water’s owners had previously come from URBN, one of the only places that I have been to where the emphasis on the cocktails is as stated as the pizza. So it should have come as no surprise that Wheat and Water would have a great bar program. What did surprise me, however, was how totally wrong I was about not pairing cocktails with pizza earlier.

Summer Solstice

As found at Wheat and Water

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Blanco

1 oz. Re:Find Kumquat liqueur

1/4 oz. Licor 431/4 oz. orgeat

3/4 oz. lime juice

Combine, shake and double strain into a coupe glass. Float with Kemo Sabe Joven Mezcal and garnish with a pickled kumquat.