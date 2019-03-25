54: Design-minded at Jeune et Jolie

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Martinique

I have something to admit, but first I have to admit that what I have to admit isn’t all that interesting or shocking.

I have been living in San Diego for 12 years and only recently stepped foot in Carlsbad Village.

Like I said, nothing shocking. It’s just, well, I felt disappointed in myself. I have lived in O.B., Normal Heights, Bankers Hill and Point Loma. I have worked as far north as Del Mar, but, for whatever reason I never thought to travel to Carlsbad Village. Perhaps it seemed too far away. Maybe I thought I’d be bored when I got there. In either case, I was obviously wrong.

Generally, when I write these columns, I’ll focus on a particular ingredient, philosophy or technique, and then build a story out from there. Sometimes I focus on personal hardships or accomplishments. Sometimes, it’s all about the history of a certain spirit, cordial or fermentable. With this column, however, all I’m trying to do is convince readers to not only try Jeune et Jolie (2659 State St.) if they haven’t already, but to go to Carlsbad Village as well. In fact, the next few columns I produce will be centered there. Sort of a Carlsbad round-up.

I’m fairly certain that most of you have noticed a certain trend when it comes to new restaurants over the past couple of years. Well, trend isn’t quit the right word—let’s say flaw. There has been a huge shift away from the importance of the quality of the food and beverages (or even genuine hospitality, for that matter) and toward the restaurant design. Everything has become so design heavy. I’m not saying that design is unimportant, but when it is the primary focus and everything else is an afterthought, it is a glaringly obvious problem.

In many cases throughout San Diego, we have accepted this. It’s just what it is. Mediocre food and service, but the place sure is Instagram worthy. Fuck that. It’s bullshit.

Jeune et Jolie is not only a meticulously designed and alarmingly alluring restaurant, but just as beautiful are the intricacies of the dishes, the thoughtfulness of the beverage program and the warmth of the staff. Seeing as how I write a cocktail column, not a food or hospitality column, I will leave it to others to elaborate on those areas.

As for the beverages. The Martinique cocktail embodies the spirit of the restaurant. It was nuanced and lively, yet subtle and full of sweet innuendos. The Gewürztraminer (a white wine) adds a sweet masking nose that is enhanced by the rhum agricole, while still being a bit bold (this is due to the the heat of the rhum and the pommeau with its touch of vanilla oakiness). Just as much as any of the food items, the ambient music or the pastel color palate of the space, this cocktail makes it clear that design didn’t override the more important things. And yes, this young and beautiful spot is well worth a trip back to Carlsbad.

Martinique

as prepared at Jeune et Jolie

1 1/2 oz. Alsatian Gewürztraminer

1/2 oz. Rhum agricole blanc

3/4 oz. 2 Towns Ciderhouse Pommeau

1/4 oz. Simple syrup

3/4 oz. Lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with dehydrated apple gummy and Colombo powder spice.