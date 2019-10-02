Beer and Wine Calendar

La Mesa Oktoberfest

OCTOBER 4 TO OCTOBER 6

La Mesa Oktoberfest hosts one of the largest German celebrations in Las Mesa and it does so without an admission fee. There is a beer for everyone at this longstanding festival.

La Mesa Village, 8401 La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa, lamesaoktoberfest.org, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, free.

Library Vertical Tasting

OCTOBER 4

Winemaker Mike Embly guides guests through the hearts of cabernet franc and Malbec during this tasting. Other samples will be available.

Hungry Hawk Vineyards and Winery, 3255 Summit Drive, Escondido, 760-489-1758, hungryhawkvineyards.com, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $60.

Oktoberfest in El Cajon

OCTOBER 4 TO OCTOBER 6

Join the family-friendly festival that celebrates German culture. The evening includes performances by Guggenbach-Buam from Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, folk dancing, beer, games and contests, vendor booths and craft stands.

German American Societies of San Diego, 1017 S. Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, 619-442-6637, germanclubsandiego.org, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, prices vary.

Pacific Beachfest

OCTOBER 5

The free festival boasts craft beer, fish taco contests, surf competitions, beach volleyball and craft beer. Guests who participate in the Pacific Beachfest 5K will receive a finisher’s medal, tank top, sunglasses, a free craft beer and live music.

Pacific Beach Boardwalk, between Felspar Street and Thomas Street, Mission Bay and Beaches, 858-273-3303, pacificbeachfest.org, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., free.

Oktoberfest

OCTOBER 5 TO OCTOBER 6

Celebrate the annual tradition of family fun, live music, dancing and beer on tap. The Julian Oktoberfest hosts raffles and music by Gordon Kohl Band, and will offer grilled hot dogs, beans and housemade potato salad.

Julian Town Hall, 2129 Main Street, Julian, 760-765-0613, bit.ly/2nGrPTv, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free.

Sip for the Cause

Lupus Foundation Wine Tasting Fundraiser

OCTOBER 5

The Lupus Foundation of Southern California is hosting a wine-tasting benefit at Gianni Buonomo Vintner in Ocean Beach. See the winemaking process and enter to win wine gift baskets.

Gianni Buonomo Vintners Winery & Tasting Room, 4836 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach, 858-278-2788, gbvintners.com, 1 to 4 p.m., $25.

Wine Club Tasting 8.0

OCTOBER 5

Four wines will be showcased at this event for the wine club community.

Cueva Bar, 2123 Adams Avenue, University Heights, 619-269-6612, cuevabar.com, 3 to 4 p.m., $5.

San Diego Sake Day

OCTOBER 5

There’s a “day” for everything, so why not sake? Local chefs will present tasty treats to complement tastings of the beverage.

Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Road East, Downtown, 619-232-2721, niwa.org, noon to 8 p.m., $35-$75.

Oktoberfest

OCTOBER 5

This Oktoberfest features more than 20 beers on tap, but more than that, drink specials and fun items from vendors. Don’t forget the beer-infused sausages and giant pretzels for snacks.

Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, East Village, bit.ly/2mqkyHf, 2 to 7 p.m., $5-$15.

Oktoberfest & Family Fall Festival

OCTOBER 5

The Carlsbad Rotary taps into the Oktoberfest market to raise money for its organization. Kids will have plenty to keep them busy, like costume contests, music, games, rides and domestic beers.

Holiday Park, Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, carlsbadrotary.com, noon to 9 p.m., $15.