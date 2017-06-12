A Vine Affair to remember

× Expand Photo by Jen Van Tieghem The Vine Affair

As someone who spent last year dieting into a wedding dress, I showed up with an audibly empty stomach and a teenager’s alcohol tolerance for what was an all-you-can-sample wine and food event.

The Vine Affair—presented by the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership—held its inaugural event in five locations around the park. The semi-self-guided tour was a welcome departure from cramped tasting rooms or impersonal meeting-hall setups.

Each stop on the indulgent journey had a distinct theme. The Fleet Science Center was the most raucous with a steampunk band that included a puppet show, lively folk dancers and pungent beers from Stone and Lost Abbey.

The San Diego History Center was a more subdued stop with quiet Klezmer music, but it had some of the best food including tasty flatbreads and delicious cheeses.

But my favorite was downstairs at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, which had Midcentury modern-themed festivities. As I weaved around historic railroad scenes, I found one of my favorite wines of the night at a table for Chateau Diana Winery from Sonoma County. The bright rock candy label of the Candy Babee Riesling made me think it would be too sweet, but it had pleasant stone fruit flavors and a bite of candied citrus.

A world away in a Spanish-themed area hosted by the Balboa Park Conservancy and The Prado, I found another thirst-quenching wine in Bodega Vionta’s Albariño. Its bright tropical flavors paired perfectly with the seafood paella being served.

As a premiere, The Vine Affair succeeded in showcasing the eclectic cultural offerings of Balboa Park and paired local—and visiting—vendors together to create five mini-events in one. The focus on quality food and reasonable portions was evident and appreciated by those of us splurging. I do hope that it comes back next year, if not sooner.

My one disappointment was in the varied beverages featured. I anticipated finding mostly wine but was often offered to imbibe something other than the nectar of the vines. Trust me, I love sake, cocktails, coffee, cider and beer, but if I had mixed all the libations offered, I would have been hungover like the thirty-something I am.