Gianni Buonomo Vintners brings wine to the beach

The name Gianni Buonomo Vintners may conjure up images of rolling Italian hillsides covered with grape vines, so it could come as a surprise to find its tasting room in Ocean Beach.

The location, nestled between a brewery and an antique shop, is spacious, bright and clean with seating and a bar among racks of wine barrels. A friend and I stopped in on a Friday evening and met assistant winemaker and tasting room manager Neely Ashley, who walked us through the menu explaining its various collections. With grapes sourced from Washington and California, much of its wine is actually created right in their O.B. location.

Since my friend is mostly a Pinot gal and I’m a big Zinfandel fan, I wasn’t sure we would agree on much while tasting wine together. But as we made our way down the list we found common ground in the best way, as we both liked everything we tried.

The wine list offers ample tasting notes revealing various details, but my favorite part was the suggested food pairings for each wine. A wine for sipping is one thing, but imagining their powerful and rich Rhone-style blend—called Avennio— with a well-seasoned leg of lamb brought the wine to life and made me think about who I would serve such a perfect pairing to (while also making me pretty hungry).

My friend and I found ourselves with a good problem to have: trying to pick a favorite. But we both agreed we’d gladly accept seconds of anything on the list.

Though I loved its hearty Bordeaux-like blend called Maestrale and the grassy and vegetal Viognier, in the end I predictably went home with a bottle of its California-grown Zinfandel. And my drinking partner picked up the Blaufrankisch—an Australian varietal that Ashley called “the Pinot of the East.” Old drinking habits die hard, but with Gianni Buonomo’s all-day Thursday and Friday evening happy hour plus other events on its calendar, I have plenty of excuses to return and branch out.