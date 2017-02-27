M Winehouse invites neighbors for wine

I’m not sure how the presence of M Winehouse in Little Italy (1918 India St.) escaped me, but it seems that I’ve been missing out on this quaint spot for a couple of years now.

Aptly named, the wine bar—which was clearly once a house—was most recently a clothing store, though it seems better suited for sitting and sipping than browsing and shopping. The lower level includes a small bar with a few tables, and upstairs offers additional seating as well as a selection of board games and a view of India Street.

Though the stage was perfectly set for drinking, I had a hard time deciding what to imbibe. The wine list at M Winehouse includes selections from as close as Baja and as far as Italy; and I wavered between playing it safe or being adventurous. After I discovered it offered flights of four wines for $17, my indecision proved not to be a problem. The bartender simply asked if there was anything I particularly didn’t like. I told her I’d prefer a flight of reds and she went to work.

The selection she served up included a California Pinot Noir, an Italian Nebbiolo, a French blend made of Grenache, Syrah and Mouvedre, and a Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles. I found the 2014 Poppy Cabernet to be my favorite—with the GSM blend a close second. The Cab first won me over with its intoxicating scents of cocoa and spices and solidified its status with rich dark berry flavors, prompting me to order a full glass.

One of my wine-drinking cohorts also found a tasty Cabernet—the Skater Girl from right up the road in Temecula. In addition to a varied selection of wines, they also offer a beer list that pleased the non-winos in our group. With about a dozen brews to pick from—including many Belgian and German options—our dudes both ended up selecting Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout by North Coast Brewing Company in Mendocino County.

As much as we wanted to like the more exotic options, it just so happened that we all found our preferences originated a little closer to home; as good an excuse as any for a return trip to try again.