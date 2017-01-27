Revolt Wine Co. served in surprising settings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Revolt Wine Co. Heather Hudson

When readers think about where to get a good glass of wine, they may picture a quiet lounge atmosphere or a wine bar with acoustic music playing softly in the background. They probably don’t envision a live music locale or beer festival, but those are some of the unconventional venues where Revolt Wine Co. Owner Heather Hudson wants you to enjoy her wines.

Hudson, who owns the company with her husband, looks to buck the norm when it comes to how and where wine should be enjoyed. She started the company under a different name several years ago and first focused on in-home tastings. When some trademark issues arose in late 2016 over the original name, Hudson decided to take the hiccup in stride and move forward with a renewed vision and a rebranded product.

The freedom of a new name also allowed Hudson to marry her love of wine with her passion for music. Revolt’s wine club members now receive more than just wine with their quarterly shipment; their deliveries also include an interview with a musician or band and a handwritten note from that quarter’s featured artist.

This unique dual focus of Revolt means its wines pop up in unexpected settings. It has participated in 91X’s Ye Scallywag festival, poured at Warped Tour Ventura and Hard Rock Las Vegas and, most recently, was a beverage sponsor for Springboard West—a music conference and industry showcase. Through that event, Hudson connected with headlining hip-hop star Warren G and subsequently interviewed him for a future wine club package.

Revolt’s other featured artists have included Atlas Genius, Pepper, Yellowcard and Less Than Jake. Hudson hopes to work with independent and local bands as well in the future.

Just as Revolt’s message is about breaking boundaries, the wines themselves break the mold of traditional styles. Revolt’s Chardonnay is a crisp variety aged in stainless steel, the Moscato is lighter than most, and its Cabernet Sauvignon—while still big and bold—can be enjoyed without food.

“Perfect wine to be rocking out with at a concert,” Hudson says.

Revolt Wine Co.’s wines can be found at Amplified Ale Works, The Music Box, Café Bar Europa, Splash Wine Lounge and online at revoltwines.com.