Rosé all ways

As a thrifty wino, I’m always interested in a rosé with a palatable price point. As a discerning wino, I’m intrigued by one made from a hearty red varietal.

So imagine my delight when I was introduced to the Day Owl Rosé of Barbera priced at $15; and imagine my unbridled joy when I was sent a sample box of the wine. The Day Owl not only arrived bearing a name that invited midday enjoyment, but also with two pairs of sunglasses; one pair for me and one for my “BFF.”

The gimmick worked and I hauled my rosy riches—along with other pink selections—to a friend’s place for, eh, some research. Donning our shades, my bestie and I embraced our new “Day Owl” status and started with the bottle well before noon. The crisp wine smelled of orange blossoms and berries; its refreshing dry style paired well with a variety of snacks—from a creamy Toscano cheese to some garlic parmesan pretzel crisps.

Next up was another unconventional rosé—a Chilean version by Viña La Playa made from Cabernet Sauvignon. The slightly darker and orange-toned wine had the strong floral scent of dried hibiscus and tea leaves. With its complex aromas and bold flavors of strawberry and cranberry, it made sense to enjoy this one without food.

As the day wore on, more rosé magically appeared. The Gerard Bertrand Cotes du Rosés and the Louis Jadot Rosé are my grocery store go-tos. The former is a pale peach blend with bright citrus and herbaceous flavors and comes in a cute rose-shaped bottle. The latter is a juicier selection made from Pinot Noir grapes and tastes of apricot and melon.

Rosés have been all the rage the past few years and the varietals recent visibility notwithstanding, the bandwagon is worth jumping on. These wines were all enjoyable in unique ways and affordably priced from $10 to $15, with the La Playa massaging my budget at $7.

My only caveat: Any wine encouraging day-drinking should have to come with a pair of sunglasses for the next day.