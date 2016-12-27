Sparkling wines for New Year’s festivities

× Expand Photo by Jen Van Tieghem

Tis the season for resolutions and sparkling wine; and while I'm avoiding that first one, I'm all but surviving on the second as this vexing year comes to a close. Unfortunately, I also live by the cliché of "Champagne taste on a beer budget," or in my case, sparkling wine budget.

Though the coveted product of the Champagne region of France sets the standard for sparkling wine, there are numerous alternatives worthy of filling up the NYE flute. I recently picked up some distinctly different but shining examples that prove readers can keep it fancy without wasting their Christmas bonus (do people still get those?).

When venturing outside the Champagne realm, one doesn't have to look far for good sparklers. The Charles Armand Brut Blancs de Blancs is made in a similar method with white grapes from France. I picked up a bottle at Vom Fass in Hillcrest and pleased to report this golden wine has a creamy texture with subtle peach notes and dry finish. The classic flavors and aromas make it an ideal stand-in if readers find themselves serving any Champagne snobs on New Year's Eve.

Another popular option is one of Italyís sparkling contributions to the world—Prosecco. While it can be found sugary sweet, it's much better on the dry side, as is the Rugerri & C. Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Gold Label Non-Vintage purchased at La Mesa's Palm Springs Liquor. Though it carries an intimidatingly long name, the wine itself is pleasantly approachable with tart green apple flavors and a smooth finish that's ideal for a party with winos and novices alike.

My final piece of research came in the form of the 2014 Naveran Brut Vintage Rosé—a Spanish Cava procured at Bine and Vine in Normal Heights. This wine is aged for 18 months on its lees (dead yeast cells, which is more appetizing than it sounds). Made with Pinot Noir and Parellada, the flavor ranges from light strawberries to bread-like. With a floral aroma and pretty pale peach color, I'd recommend this for a quiet night at home—with or without a drinking partner.

In addition to showcasing a range of flavors and styles, these wines all come at a price between $12 to $18; which will hopefully encourage readers to explore sparkling substitutions long in to the new year.