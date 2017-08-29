Temecula wines find home in Gaslamp

× Expand Photo by Jennifer Lothspeich Callaway Vineyard and Winery

One of the oldest wineries in Temecula Valley now has one of the newest tasting rooms in San Diego.

Callaway Vineyard and Winery’s sleek new space on Fourth Avenue fits in nicely with its Gaslamp Quarter neighbors. The long bar practically invites guests to saunter up for a tasting and the large windows provide some great people-watching to go with the sips.

The menu presents California standards such as chardonnay, zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon along with varietals like mourvèdre and viognier, which are well known around the world but not as common on local lineups. With lots to dive into, I started with the “it girl” of the moment: the rosé. Callaway’s offering to the world of blushing wines is made from Sangiovese grapes giving it more character than others. Full of berry flavors and just a touch of sweetness that finished dry.

Tasting room manager Richard Butters next guided my tasting to an interesting white on the list. He spoke excitedly about the Wild Yeast line by Callaway, which uses naturally occurring yeast from vineyards versus the type created in a lab. The winemaking technique is common in Napa Valley where Butters previously worked, but a rare find in Temecula where wines are known to have an over-produced taste.

Callaway’s Wild Yeast viognier had far from manufactured flavors and won me over with its sumptuous tropical and stone fruit notes—on par with what is expected from viognier but with a pleasant muskiness. Next, we moved to reds where the mourvèdre got my attention with its subtle tart berry and dried herb flavors. On the heartier side, the zinfandel balanced dark cherries with a spicy finish.

While I enjoyed the reds, when it came time to take something home I went back to the complexity of the viognier and snatched it up.

Callaway’s tasting room is a welcome addition to the San Diego tasting room scene with its varied lineup ready to satisfy typical wine drinkers along with more adventurous palates. Plus its home among restaurants and nightclubs make it a prime spot to have a drink to start a night out.