Welcoming Wednesday tastings at Quigley Fine Wines

I ascended a candlelit staircase to a loft adorned with wood beams and fairy lights; music from a record player and the sounds of laughter greeted me as smiling guests were served splashes of wine in the kitchen. It appeared to be more like a gathering of friends, but this was the setting of a weekly wine tasting hosted by Quigley Fine Wines above downtown restaurant The Lion's Share (629 Kettner Blvd.).

The familial spirit is just part of its charm. Husband-and-wife team Brendan and Christina Quigley, along with several of the company's wine consultants manned the bottles for the event I attended, the first at this location. Each week, they serve up a tasting of five samples for $10 and eight tastes (plus featured wines) for $16.The wines selected by the Quigleys come from Italy, France, Spain and here in the U.S. with a focus on small production and biodynamic/organic practices.

The lineup for the tastings varies each week and attendees can place an order (a purchase of three bottles or more comes with the added bonus of a waived tasting fee). Orders can be delivered for free in San Diego County or picked up at the company's office on Friday afternoons. Note: As importers, the company cannot sell bottles at these tastings.

With most bottles in the $18 to $36 range, the tasting works for bargain shoppers and with the pricier "featured" wine, one can also find something special. At the most recent tasting, I found the 2014 Domaine Vincent Moreau Cotes du Rhone Villages Cairanne had a bright cranberry flavor with an herbal finish that is, especially at the reasonable price of $22, ideal for the holiday. For a special occasion purchase, I had my eye on the 2010 Elio Filippino Sori Capelli Barberesco—one of the "featured" tastes. This wine had a wonderful rich raspberry essence without a heavy mouthfeel.

Another perk of the location, is the food service provided by The Lion's Share. After a few wine samples were imbibed, plates of truffle fries and antelope sliders appeared for various patrons. As if the wine wasn't hunger-inducing enough, the scents wafting up from the dining room downstairs certainly were.

The warmth and intimacy of the tasting's location makes it a relaxed way to shop for wine. And though patrons can't take the bottles home right away, these wines are certainly worth the wait.