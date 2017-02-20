Beer comes first at Beerfish

× Expand Photo by James Vernette The Captain’s Catch Plate

Up until the ‘80s, when Rubio’s started pimping the fish taco and sushi bars started appearing around town, seafood in San Diego was sort of a special occasion dish. At the time, the city was big on beef, not fish.

Thankfully, it seems we’ve turned a corner. Along with sushi bars, people are looking to poke as everyday food and oyster and raw bars are catching on as they are in other seaside cities like Boston and Seattle.

It helps that fish goes especially well with beer, and San Diego is certainly a beer burg, which might help explain why Beerfish (2933 Adams Ave.) puts beer at the front of its name.

Beerfish opened about six months ago in that nether region between Normal and University Heights. Like Tajima, a few doors away, it claims to be in North Park.

As far as I’m concerned, that’s #fakegeography. Neighborhood discrepancies aside, the place has a great vibe. The patio is open to the street but covered, and it’s the type of place that I could easily see meeting friends for a beer and oysters before going out for the evening—or even just hanging out at a table for a few hours.

Beerfish gets the first part of its name right: There is an extensive, well-curated beer list, and the staff is knowledgeable. I’m not a fan of beers that are hoppy just to be hoppy, and the staff was able to steer me towards more foodfriendly beers. Unfortunately, the beer list is only accessible by looking at video screens or going to a link on Taphunter.com. I find this kind of irritating since the food menu is printed on paper. If I’m sampling a variety of beers, I’m much more comfortable looking down at a piece of paper than up at a video screen.

As for the fish, there are some weak spots but still a lot to like.

My designated driver and I split the pick six oysters, which came with horseradish cocktail, raspberry mignon and lemon on the side. It was my DD’s first time with oysters, but we both enjoyed that first blast of brine—like a wave crashing over you. Pro tip: the oysters are $1 each during the happy hour (Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m). I’d go back for those.

As far as entrees go, I was pretty happy with the Captain’s Catch Plate: two pieces of fried fish, two fried shrimp and two fried oysters, along with Old Bay-seasoned fries and coleslaw. The fish items were fried well, but the batter lacked seasoning. I didn’t notice it so much on the shrimp or the oysters, but definitely on the fish. Luckily, it comes with a Tabasco aioli, which provided the bulk of the flavor.

My DD got the linguini and clams, a special that evening. There were a lot of clams and garlic so he was happy and the few bites he let me have proved to be pretty good.

Another friend arrived and ordered the Crab BLT, which was served on a pretzel-type bun. The crab salad was nice, but I’m not sure it paired well with the bacon. My friend was happy, but I wonder if the bacon would have gone better if it had been paired with a crab cake.

Beerfish isn’t perfect, but vibe goes a long way with me. It’s the type of place where I could waste a few hours watching the world go by on Adams Avenue. I’d definitely go back for beer and oysters (especially at Happy Hour), but I’m holding out more hope for more seasoning on that batter.