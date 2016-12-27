Beers and beef in Bernardo

× Expand Photo by Nicole Lazar Grilled ribeye at The Cork & Craft

Now that local breweries are realizing that those Double IPAs that feel like a hairball going down the throat aren't exactly food-friendly, I'm somewhat optimistic about a new, more drinkable era for San Diego beer. It's not fun wincing while you drink, so it's nice to see breweries focusing less on hops for hops' sake in favor of well-balanced beers that enhance the food.

Case in point: Abnormal Brewing in Rancho Bernardo, a combination brewery and winery that is also home to a great restaurant, The Cork & Craft (16990 Via Tazon). Yeah, RB is a bit of a haul for a hop-head living in O.B. or North Park, but The Cork & Craft is a step up from standard bar food, and Abnormal Brewing has great beer (I didn't try its wine).

I started out with a Cherry Weiss beer and the seared Foie Gras, which is served with apple-crusted French toast, nasturtium (an edible flower), a balsamic reduction and topped with a fried quail egg on top. The fois gras was juicy and flavorful with a nice touch of sweetness from both the reduction and the French toast. It paired well with the Cherry Weiss beer, which was light, fizzy and refreshing—almost like a sophisticated soda. I wish I had purchased a growler.

My designated driver got the steak tartare, which was flavored with pear, pickled mushrooms, soy yuzu and crispy wonton. Typically, steak tartare is raw steak mixed with onions and other seasonings and topped with a raw egg. The Cork & Craft takes a different approach. It's Asian-inspired with a sweet and sour tinge reminiscent of Thai cuisine. I don't know if it's some paleo thing but after this dish, I felt a sudden burst of energy.

For my entree, I tried the grilled ribeye, served with butternut squash, swiss chard, potato pearls and a roasted shallot Madeira sauce. Rather than a big fatty cut, The Cork & Craft serves the steak in strips. This makes the steak part of an ensemble rather than the star. It works well in this case since the vegetables are first-rate and the sauce has a nice tang.

Honestly, I still prefer wine with steak so I swapped out for a glass of Tempranillo. It wasn't made by the winery, but I have no regrets. My driver got the scallops, which were served with sweet potato mushrooms, fried peppers, charred citrus and a brown butter emulsion. The scallops were fresh and, thank God, not rubbery. At the point when my driver and I might have switched plates, we were more like boxers at the end of a round, each going back to our separate corners. He to his scallops, me to my steak.

For dessert, we split the coal-roasted pear and the gingerbread cheesecake. The pear was served on spiced sponge, oat crumble, cabernet reduction and mochi. It was OK. I wished the pear flavor had popped out more and I would have like more crunch or crispness as a contrast.

Much better was the cheesecake, which looked like a red velvet cake, with a white stripe in the middle. It was served with caramel corn, cranberry, orange and creme anglaise. Ordinarily I'm not a fan of gingerbread, but this was a nice seasonal dessert that I would definitely try again—especially with the Oatmeal Stout I drank with it. Stouts aren't my first choice of beer, but this one was extremely complementary with desserts.

In all cases, the items I ate were stylish and simple, designed to match well with beers, not compete with them. That's what you want from your vittles when you're tasting beer or wine. So, beer drinkers should enjoy The Cork & Craft for a splurge night, but, to be honest, the portions may seem a little small for the prices. Be prepared to order lots of small plates. That's what you should do anyway so you can match as many of the brews (or wine) as possible.