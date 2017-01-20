Brussels sprouts bacon burger: A threesome that goes too far

× Expand Photo by Maria Wiles Brussels sprouts burger

I like Brussels sprouts. I like bacon, and I like burgers. I like bacon on my Brussels sprouts, and I like bacon also on my burgers.

However, I’m not sure if I like a burger with both Brussels sprouts and bacon.

Ever have a dish where you can’t decide if it’s bad or not? That's the case with the Brussels sprouts burger I tried at Banzai Bar (3048 Midway).

Banzai, a relatively new spot in the Midway neighborhood, is owned by the same people that own The Waterfront in Little Italy and The Hills in La Mesa, which are both great bars. Banzai also has a lot of things I’d recommend: some killer cocktails, some pleasing bites and a hilariously lively karaoke scene.

But in the quest to make signature dishes unique to Banzai, there are some unconventional choices, some of which work better than others.

Let’s start with the good.

I loved the artichoke tacos, which mixes beer- battered artichokes with cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapenos and cilantro sauce in a glorious dish that even meat eaters might pick as a first choice—it’s that good.

The crunchy poke tacos, which are served in a deep-fried wonton wrapper shaped like a taco shell, are fresh, juicy and crunchy with a nice wasabi heat at the finish.

I’m more ambivalent about the wonton sliders, which are basically sliders with grilled pineapple and Swiss cheese as well as a flat piece of wonton. At first I thought, “OK, this seems extra carby for no reason,” but the wonton wrapper did add crunch and a nice bit of salt. I’m not sure I’d eat it again, but it was better than I expected.

Now, back to that Brussels sprouts burger: It just seems like something that will likely stay on the menu simply because there are enough people willing to try such a bizarre creation at least once. There’s a lot to like about it. The sprouts are nice and crispy in a tangy balsamic glaze. The bacon is thick and crispy. The burger is nicely seasoned.

But I don’t think all of these ingredients work together quite as they should have. It’s like a threesome where one person gets along with everyone, but the other two can’t stand each other but are trying to manage because, “Hey, it’s a threesome, dude.”

When I first saw it on the menu, I thought it was a vegan option where they turn shredded sprouts into a patty. That might work. Simply put, this burger didn’t taste bad, but the sum didn’t equal the parts.

For more conventional items, there are grilled ginger wings that have lots of flavors as well as a poke bowl that comes with lots of fish as well as rice, cabbage, cucumber, pickled carrots, grilled pineapple, edamame, wasabi cream and crispy garlic. The Banzai nug bowl is also good, swapping out crispy, garlic-ginger chicken thigh nuggets.

As far as cocktails are concerned, Banzai has three drinks definitely that I want to come back for right now. The house margarita is a nice combination of sweet and sour. Tasting it transported me to a nice gourmet spot in Puerto Vallarta. The smokeshow is a smoky mix of Mezcal, lime and pineapple juice that was delightful and left me craving another.

The kali mule, with Ketel Oranje, ginger beer, mint, grapefruit bitters and lime was also a knockout. It would be a perfect holiday drink during a Christmas Santa Ana, because it was both warm and loving, as well as cool and refreshing.

Sadly, the beer list is sorely lacking on local and craft beers, but with cocktails like the ones I mentioned, I can deal with the lack of local love. The karaoke crowd is a hoot. The regulars are good singers with lots of showmanship who—thank God—don’t take it seriously.

So there’s a lot to like about Banzai, enough to make it worth a detour (especially that smokeshow). But no matter how tempted you are, you don’t need to try the Brussels sprouts burger. Trust me, some things are just better left uncombined.