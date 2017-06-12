All food ingredients are fair game at the San Diego County Fair

× Expand Photo by James Vernette Peanut butter meatballs

Carnival food is like the punk rock of eating: It’s loud, in your face and not appreciated by everyone.

As it so happens, San Diego is somewhat of a carnival food mecca, mainly because the San Diego County Fair is the first stop on the California State Fair circuit that goes from June to February. As such, our fair is a place where new types of fair foods are introduced to the world, all of which are designed to expand the culinary mind and the waistline at the same time. This is where now-classic fair foods such as the deep-fried Krispy Kreme cheeseburger, deep-fried avocado and deep-fried (sense a trend here?) Oreo made their debut.

This year, the carnie-vores who create this shit seem to be as crazy as ever. Is it an after effect of pot’s legalization? Possibly.

To be fair (see what I did there?), a lot of the crazier carnival crap seem to be loss leader dares—foods that sound so preposterous that people will buy one just to try it, split it with their friends and forget about it. A perfect example of this is the Krispy Kreme ice cream chicken sandwich. It’s one of the new foods being peddled at Chicken Charlie’s, the bright red stand on the midway featuring a slightly befuddled chicken as its logo.

The sandwich is basically a “sand-wrong.” It’s supposed to be a combination of sweet and salty, hot and cold, but it’s like a kid who has to act out in order to get attention. The heat of the sandwich melts the ice cream down your arm, and none of the flavors blend together. The main downfall is the ice cream, which goes well with the donut, but doesn’t have the sweetness that, say, maple syrup provides. The majority of people who buy this sandwich will either be stoners or social media junkies wanting a good photo for Instagram.

On the other hand, I was pretty damn impressed with Charlie’s other creation: the peanut butter meatballs. The peanut butter comes in the form of a batter that is deep-fried. The sweetness of the peanut actually paired very well with the meatballs. I honestly only expected to eat one of the three meatballs that come with an order, but I ate them all ravenously.

One downside: The meatballs are covered with powdered sugar that ended up covering my shirt. I looked like a Christian youth pastor who deals meth on the side. I think they’d be even better if they used a Thai peanut sauce with some heat in their batter instead of Skippy or Jif.

The Bacon A-Fair booth had a nice new addition that seemed comparatively gourmet: bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts. Bacon and Brussels sprouts are a natural match and these are grilled on a skewer.

Although most of these crazy fair foods are for meat-eaters, there is at least one crazy option that should please vegetarians who also want to risk a heart attack without biting a cow: the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheese fries at the Midway Gourmet. I’m not a fan of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. I feel like they were created by someone with an older sister who stole his chips when he was a kid and then vowed to create a snack food no one would like when he grew up.

However, when mixed with melted nacho cheese and the freshly fried potatoes, it knocked me out. Or, of course, it could have been because after that much fat and carbs, I inevitably fell into a food coma.