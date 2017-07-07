East Village toffee makers weed through the possibilities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sweet Bricks Mind Tricks toffee

When Jena Perez was growing up, she loved watching her mother make toffee. She even recalls her mother using a special recipe that earned raves from all who tasted it. Entrepreneurial by nature, Perez says that when the time came to go into business for herself, toffee seemed like a natural choice. So she and partner Desiree Glade opened Sweet Bricks as a retail outlet in the East Village two years ago.

It sounds like a sweet story—especially after Perez and Glade placed second in the Artisan Toffee Awards by the International Chocolate Salon—but then another opportunity came out of the blue. An Oakland-based maker of cannabis extracts came to them wanting to create toffee with THC. That meant adding ingredients to the family recipe that Perez’s mom never imagined.

“It was an interesting conversation,” Perez says shyly. “I had to educate her. It was a shock because I was a good girl in high school and never got in trouble, never did drugs.”

Now, Perez and Glade are selling cannabis-infused toffees under the Mind Tricks banner, but they continue to sell the non-cannabis toffee under the Sweet Bricks name.

“There is no difference in the quality of the product,” Perez says. “We are different from other edibles companies in that they usually start with the cannabis and we started with the toffee first.”

Perez does say that the cannabis oil they use has terpenes (the organic compounds that give cannabis its unique flavor and aroma) which pairs well with burnt sugar (basically what toffee is).

“The extract is like molasses,” she says, “But it’s concentrated to be 65 percent THC.”

The partners closed their retail store and now make both styles of toffees at a commercial downtown kitchen.

“We’re working midnight to 8 a.m. most nights,” Perez says.

When she and Glade made the move to start making pot-laced toffee, they felt obliged to break the news to regular clients.

“We had to change the mindsets of our customers,” she says. “Some dropped out, but the overall response has been great.”

As one might expect, there is a lot more profit in making THC toffee than the non-infused kind.

A quarter-pound of Sweet Bricks toffee goes for $6.95 while two ounces of the cannabis candy sells for $14.

“We love the original recipe and want to keep making something family-friendly,” Perez says.

Another big difference: The Sweet Bricks brand can be shipped anywhere in the world, while the Mind Tricks version is only available at around 100 dispensaries statewide. Trying to find which ones is temporarily a challenge, as the company’s website is undergoing a revamp to reflect both cannabis and non-cannabis products. Perez also emphasizes this toffee is not medicinal, especially because high doses of sugar aren’t recommended for people who are ill.

“This is a good thing to have instead of a glass of wine for someone who appreciates a quality gourmet product.”

Perez has, eh, high hopes for the future of both products, but admits there are currently challenges to building the cannabis version.

“There are constantly changes in laws and regulations,” she says. “We want to do things the right way, but things change by the week—or by county. Plus, advertising is a challenge.”

Still, Perez hopes to add a larger line-up of products. Medical dispensaries don’t allow on-sale consumption, but she thinks it’s time that happened.

“We’d like to add a larger lineup of products, such as medicinal and gluten-free toffees,” she says. “We’d also like another retail space with both cannabis and regular products.”