“Ghost restaurants” arrive in San Diego

The food truck trend that started in the aftermath of the Great Recession allowed a lot of entrepreneurs a chance to test new food concepts in a manner that was much more affordable than actually opening a restaurant.

While food trucks still have their place, often outside our favorite microbreweries, the future of the food scene may be in restaurants that don’t exist in any physical form. It’s called the “ghost restaurant,” and it’s a trend that has popped up in recent months in cities with dense populations such as New York and San Francisco, and is just starting to make waves locally.

A “ghost restaurant” is not a place where the food is served by apparitions (though that would certainly cut down on the payroll), but rather an eatery with no storefront that exists solely for food delivery services such as UberEats, Eat24, DoorDash or Amazon Delivery. Since the food is made in a professional kitchen like the kind used by caterers, there is no need to rent a storefront, hire servers or spend money on marketing the business. After all, everyone is equal on an Uber app, right?

Kristopher Schlesser, who runs Lucky Bolt (luckybolt.com), a ghost restaurant based in Sorrento Mesa, sees lots of benefits to this business model, which he says makes it easier to get in the restaurant business than food trucks.

“The food truck is a gateway to a bigger restaurant,” Schlesser says. “But ghost restaurants are even more affordable because you’re sharing an existing kitchen and not paying car insurance or those costs.”

Schlesser started Lucky Bolt in San Francisco in 2011 as a delivery service for various restaurants. Schlesser would order, say, 20 salads or sandwiches from different restaurants and let customers purchase them before 10:30 a.m. Then he would drop them off around lunchtime. When Schlesser moved back to San Diego a couple years ago, he realized the business model might work for all the industrial parks in Sorrento Mesa, where it’s a long walk to the car in order to drive to local lunch places.

Lucky Bolt specializes in salads, bowls and meals for people who want to eat vegan, paleo or anything but fast food.

“When you’re chained to a desk, it’s hard to maintain a healthy diet,” he says, adding that while Lucky Bolt still works with established restaurants such as Rubicon Deli, half of the business is from food he makes himself in professional kitchens.

Schlesser says this business model allows for flexibility. That is, he and other ghost restaurants can test different concepts with investing too much in them. That means if sushi isn’t selling, they can try doing poke or fish tacos instead.

Edward Isarevich, the co-owner of Single Fin, said that flexibility has been an advantage since he opened up the business last month.

“We saved about $200,000 in capital we would have needed for a storefront,” he said.

Single Fin specializes in handcrafted, Asian-inspired seafood bowls that sell for around $15, not counting delivery charge. Currently on UberEats and DoorDash, the business is open during lunch hours and uses a professional kitchen. It will expand to North Park in April and Isarevich thinks the area is especially conducive to the ghost restaurant concept since it’s densely populated and has more nighttime business than the industrial parks of Sorrento Mesa.

Plus, the North Park crowd is more willing to spend $20, including delivery charges for a good seafood bowl than a guy stuck at a desk in Sorrento Valley.

If Single Fin really catches on, Isarevich and his partner, chef Antonio Quindere, could “unghost” the business.

“I’m not opposed to opening a storefront some day,” he says. “But this is low risk.”