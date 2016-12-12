Solid late-night bites at North Park’s West Coast Tavern

× Expand Photo by James Vernette Bacon-wrapped dates at West Coast Tavern

Because I'm a working stiff, I don't do as many late nights as I used to. Sadly, I miss out on the best part of staying out at all hours: Eating bad food. I believe that anything eaten after 10 in a state of inebriation doesn't actually count. Yes, I'm probably wrong, but we're living in a post-election, post-truth era and I'm going to own it.

On the rare nights when I am out and about, my lack of knowledge forces me to go to diners or taco shops. There's nothing wrong with those, but it's always good to have options. I'm glad I found one with West Coast Tavern (2895 University Ave.) in North Park. The kitchen is open until midnight and has some great nighttime noshes in the front, even as North Park's beautiful people are partying in the back (well, they looked beautiful to me, but it was the first time I had a chance to celebrate Prop 64's passage, if you get my drift).

My friends were more in the mood for beer, but I wanted the Sriracha Talkin' South cocktail, a tequila drink with lemon, agave and the famous hot sauce. It was spicy and strong, but didn't have as much depth as I'd like. Next time, I might swap out the mezcal in the drink for the Reposado tequila.

We were hungry, but wanted something that seemed almost healthy. We answered that craving with the charred Brussels sprouts topped with Parmesan, bacon and a garlic vinaigrette. Those are all strong flavors, but they managed to stay in line and support the Brussels sprouts, which were crisp with just the right amount of bitterness that comes from charring. That bowl was quickly cleaned.

So too were the bacon-wrapped dates. My friend Anthony hadn't tried dates before so I was wondering what he would think. It was pretty damn perfect. The bacon strips around the dates were thick and crispy while still being flexible enough to wrap around the sweet dates. There were four of them and three of us, so I took the extra one when no one was looking. Yeah, I'm a bad friend.

The bone marrow is also a nice, if not a slightly unusual dish for me. It comes with a poached egg, grilled octopus and butternut squash puree and lots of bread. We needed that bread to sop up the bone marrow, which, for those who are unfamiliar, is fatty and meaty with a mouth-feel that is the definition of "umami."

On the other hand, the kale Caesar with halibut was just ok. I liked the salad, but the fish was slightly overcooked and a little small for the price ($11.50, plus an $8 fish upcharge). We ended the meal sharing the chipotle mussels, which are served in a spicy and almost cheesy cream sauce, with tomato and garlic butter. It was tangy and the mussels were tender and not rubbery at all. It was a great end to a great late-night meal.

North Park is justifiably one of the city's best neighborhoods for dining and there is always a new place worth trying, but it's nice to have West Coast Tavern in my back pocket. The mussels and the bacon-wrapped dates are calling me back right now.