Out-of-towners doesn’t mean out of luck

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cannonball Cannonball

Summers in San Diego often last until November and while that’s great for people who live here, the downside means we often have to deal with out-of-town relatives who want to take advantage of our hospitality and kindness. Sure, it can be fun to see loved ones—for a short time—but then we have to keep answering the same questions:

“Yes, it’s cloudy now, but the sun will be out by 10.”

“Yes, there is such a thing as dress flip-flops.”

“Yes, there are a lot of hops in our local beer. Is there a problem with it?”

“No, my girlfriend’s toe ring does not make her a Satanist.”

Over the years, we’ve learned to beg off going to the expensive tourist attractions like the Zoo, Legoland or Sea World, and promise to meet up for dinner.

But where to eat? Aunt Irma from Sheboygan won’t want to eat at my favorite ‘bertos and, quite frankly, I want to keep that place for myself. Also, if the relatives are paying, I want to make sure it’s worth my while.

The key is to pick places that fulfill the out-of-towners' idea of the “California dream” while still having food that is just as satisfying as the setting.

Puesto At The Headquarters (789 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown): The Headquarters is a decent, upscale mall and Puesto is a modern, hip Mexican restaurant that’s so much better than the lard-laden chicken taco combo you’re liable to get at other places (sorry, favorite ‘bertos). Get Aunt Irma to try a margarita on the rocks with mezcal. Get Cousin Ned to try the filet mignon taco with fried cheese on top or, better yet, one of the tacos on special. The ambiance can be a little loud, but that just means we won’t be able to hear the umpteenth question about why we don’t have a football team anymore.

Duke’s La Jolla (1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla): If readers manage to snag a seat on the patio, there is a great view of the cove that will make for a great selfie that the relatives can send back to the family in Wisconsin. Luckily, it’s far enough from the beach that they won’t notice that constant seal odor stench that’s endemic to that part of La Jolla. There are nice variations on tropical drinks, although the Black Salt Bloody Mary is my go-to. Asian-themed vittles worth trying include the kaffir crusted ahi steak, the vegetarian red curry and the banana leaf steamed fish and shrimp. Hell, order all of them especially if someone else is paying.

Cannonball (3105 Ocean Front Walk, Mission Beach): Pretty much the best restaurant for sunset dining as it located on the Mission Beach boardwalk. If it’s a clear day, we can drunkenly explain the myth of the green flash to Grandpa Joe. If it’s cloudy, then we’ll just have to settle on calmly explaining how the late night and early morning low clouds is sort of a natural air conditioning. Still, patrons will definitely pay for the view, but in exchange, they’ll get some good sushi rolls, decent margaritas (salted rims are optional, a stylistic choice they made that I don’t agree with). I do agree, however, with their pungent Vietnamese-inspired skirt steak with papaya salad.