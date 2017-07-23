Processing produce

× Expand Photo by James Vernette Solare chef Accursio Lota

From a produce standpoint, few areas are as blessed as San Diego. It’s hardly a secret that the climate and soil mean that locals can enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables all year long.

But just like my old roommate in Ocean Beach who refused to ever go into the ocean, not everyone takes advantage of the local bounty. Just look at all the people buying frozen produce at the local Vons or Albertsons.

Part of the problem is imagination: Even people who order adventurously at restaurants get stuck in a rut and buy the same old, same old when shopping for themselves.

Liberty Public Market is attempting to change that with a series of events called “Shop With A Chef,” where local chefs will guide guests through Liberty Station’s Thursday afternoon farmers market and educate them on what to look for in produce. Then the chef uses the produce from the market to make a farm-fresh, multi-course dinner back at their restaurant.

The latest event takes place July 27 at Solare Ristorante with Chef Accursio Lota (tickets are $50 at solarelounge.com), who’s been at the restaurant since 2012. (Other events with other chefs are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 28.)

A native of Sicily, Lota believes locals are taking the ideas of eating locally and seasonally more seriously since he’s been here.

“I think people appreciate it more and more,” Lota said while briskly walking from Solare to the Farmer’s Market to see what was fresh. “San Diego is one of the cities with the most number of farms. That’s a big thing. Can it get bigger? Yes!”

Because the event depends on freshness, Lota may not have a set menu until close to the event. Still, he hopes to surprise diners with less popular types of produce or more unusual examples of favorites like tomatoes.

“It’s like jumping in the ocean, you don’t know what’s there, but once you’re in the water, it’s always nice,” Lota said. “Some recipes work out, some don’t. But in the excitement, you get stimulated and want to do more.”

Just walking around a farmers market with a chef is a learning experience. During our chat, Lota offered a whole bunch of fun facts, including:

The most effective way to tell a good watermelon is to look at the spot where it connects to the vine. Also, an outie is better than an innie.

Smell is a better judge of fruit freshness than the eyes.

If bell peppers are a little leathery, braise them with a little cinnamon instead of eating raw.

Lota believes it’s important for chefs like him to make consumers aware of supporting local farms and produce, but admits he has a grass-isgreener philosophy when it comes to the seasons.

“When it’s winter, I want to be in the summer,” he laughs. “When it’s in the summer, I want to be in the winter. Right now, I’m missing good artichokes. The winter ones are a little sweeter."