Red Card Cafe gets the green light

× Expand Photo by James Vernette Watermelon poke

Is there any San Diego neighborhood with a more unfortunate name than Bay Ho? It’s a nice area, but I always feel funny when I tell people I’m going to Bay Ho.

Well, I better get used to it because now I have a reason to spend more time in Bay Ho thanks to the Red Card Café (4140 Morena Blvd.), a charming soccer-themed bistro that is inexplicably in an industrial park-type setting. It’s not the best location for a restaurant, but once inside, it’s quite charming. What’s more, Red Card Café does have some great menu items thanks to its newly hired chef, Jeff Larson, who previously worked as Executive Chef at the Michelin-starred Goose and Gander in Napa Valley.

Larson has only been at Red Card Cafe since the last week of July, but he has already introduced some delicious menu items. On my visit, I started out with the yellow tomato gazpacho, a cold pureed soup of fresh yellow tomatoes with some olive oil and a little chili. It was fruity, tangy and refreshing—like summer in my mouth. The wife thought it had too much of a pucker, but I could have eaten four bowls. As it is, I finished both mine and hers. However, she really loved the heirloom tomato salad with peppered burrata. Each tomato just bursting with peak-of-season flavor. A good chef doesn’t hide a food’s natural flavor, they simply enhance it. That’s what Larson is doing here.

The watermelon poke blew us away. We couldn’t believe it was vegetarian. Basically, the chef takes cubes of watermelon and cooks it in a soy sauce marinade sous vide style so the water evaporates leaving the fruit with the same texture as tuna. Well, almost. The poke flavor was there, with some additional sweetness from the watermelon. It’s one of those dishes that makes you bang your head in shame because you never realized it was a possibility. We taunted our poke-loving daughter by sending her pictures.

Another enjoyable dish was the fried vegetables, which were crisp, not greasy and served with a lemon aioli that reminded me of a dish I had in southern Spain. The wine and beer list is small, but thorough: My $11 Rioja came with a generous pour and my wife was happy with her Malbec. And the service was professional and attentive without getting in the way.

The wife was happy with her entree: Spaghetti with a pomodoro sauce and cherry tomatoes, and I enjoyed my hanger steak and fries—especially the fries, cooked in beef tallow for extra flavor.

Next time, however, I think we will just stick with the small plates as that’s where most of the freshness, both in food and innovation, seemed to be. I truly hope people in Bay Ho appreciate Larson at Red Card Café because this place would probably be killing it if it were located in more food-centric neighborhoods such as North Park, Little Italy or University Heights.

Still, it’s worth driving to Bay Ho even if it’s a little embarrassing to say out loud.