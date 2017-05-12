The future of San Diego food: Going truly native?

× Expand Photo by Brian Berg Autumn Brown making shawii

Here’s some food for thought. Actually, it’s more a thought about food, specifically, San Diego food. From an agricultural perspective, this area is truly a Garden of Eden, capable of growing all sorts of plants and veggies.

That is, if there is enough water. And water is always going to be an issue here, no matter how many desalinization plants or toilet-to-tap programs there are.

That’s why San Diego chefs and foodies may discover the future of our local cuisine by looking to the past before the Spanish took over. When I walk around Mission Trails Regional Park, I can’t help but wonder which plants the Kumeyaay Native Americans ate, and how they might have adapted to modern cooking styles.

Cheryl Hilton, a professor of anthropology at SDSU and Grossmont College, is someone on my culinary wavelength.

“When you’re out at Mission Trails, you are looking at food everywhere,” she said. “You just don’t see it.”

But I do see the possibilities, and wonder if local chefs and other tastemakers do as well.

The Kumeyaay didn’t have hot sauce, but they did spice up their food with things like salt, sage (two different kinds), bladderpods (a small, flowering shrub), wild onions and lemonade berries. They even ate greens in the form of fiddlehead ferns and miner’s lettuce, an indigenous green that grows near streambeds.

The Kumeyaay also had access to wild strawberries and juniper to flavor their foods.

A clever chef is probably imagining a pretty damn tasty seafood dish—maybe a seared tuna steak—with these ingredients. How about pairing it with a cider made from prickly pear cactus? Or a gin made from local juniper. The possibilities are endless.

“One dish that is delicious is roasting agave in a deep pit overnight,” Hilton said. “It’s as sweet as molasses and similar to sweet potatoes.”

Mallory Genauer, the education coordinator at the Barona Cultural Center and Museum, says the main dish made by the Kumeyaay was shawii, a sort of mash made from crushed acorns.

“It’s very tannic, so it has to be leached repeatedly because otherwise it makes the stomach hurt,” she said.

It seems those tannic properties, if properly tamed and balanced, could really play off the brininess of seafood. I’ve found that char-grilled eggplant really pairs well with tannic wines. Maybe that’s something that can be done here. I don’t believe recreating Kumeyaay cuisine is the way to go. However, there is a hope that chefs and foodies could be inspired to adapt indigenous plants and native animal proteins such as seafood, rabbit, poultry and grasshoppers to modern cooking techniques.

However, the Kumeyaay didn’t have olive oil and garlic and I have no intention of giving those up. Still, I believe developing a taste for indigenous foods is healthy for the region, but it also helps us have respect for the people who were here first and took advantage of the bounty that is here.

Want to start small? Get some nopales (cactus) and put them in an omelette. It has a pleasant green taste that goes well with tomatillos.

This culinary dream of mine isn’t going to happen overnight, but this isn’t my first banquet. After all, it took nearly a decade before people stopped making jokes about fish tacos and sushi.