The State of the Plate 2017

× Expand Photo courtesy of J Public Relations Trending: dishes with a focus on vegetables

As a native San Diegan with deep roots, I can tell you that the food scene has never been better (with one caveat: the taco shops have always been excellent).

But from an eater’s standpoint, I know nothing about running a restaurant or what steps are necessary to make the region’s food scene jump to the next level.

So I decided to ask local restaurateurs what feeds their soul about the local dining scene and also what’s eating them. What I found was certainly food for thought.

How would you rate the overall restaurant scene in San Diego?

• Jenny Goycochea, Chef de Cuisine, Tasting Room Del Mar (1435 Camino Del Mar, Suite D, Del Mar): “As with most things, San Diego is often incredibly late to the party. However, what we lack in punctuality, we make up for in enthusiasm.”

• Ingrid Funes, Chef de Cuisine, Cusp Dining & Drinks (7955 La Jolla Shores Drive, La Jolla): “There are some very talented chefs contributing to our scene. People’s attitudes seem to be changing towards food; there seems to be a new willingness to try new and exciting foods.”

• Trish Watlington, Owner, The Red Door (741 W. Washington St., Mission Hills): “The San Diego restaurant scene is improving, but still painfully traditional. The average diner is still looking for bargains and old-school food.”

What would you like to see happen to the food scene in the next year?

• Giacomo Pizzigoni, Owner, Ambrogio15 (926 Turquoise St., Pacific Beach): “Let’s put more focus on food and less on atmosphere. I can’t believe people are still picking restaurants according to how ‘sexy’ or ‘trendy’ they are without caring about the food at all. San Francisco has more than 70 Michelin Star restaurants. San Diego has zero. I think that says it all.”

• Will Gustwiller, Chef/Owner, Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro (2145 Fern St., South Park): “San Diego’s unique mix of cultures allows for especially unique ideas, but I would love to see greater awareness of the importance of ethical business practices in the food scene, and their impact on our community. Fair wages and treatment for employees is one important factor, and so is giving back to the community.”

What are going to be issues for the scene?

• Abraham Botello, Chef, West Coast Tavern (2895 University Ave., North Park): “One major issue I believe most chefs can relate to is a shortage of real cooks. Minimum wage has affected us, and less and less people want to cook for the passion of it.”

Aliano Decka, Executive Chef, Carne Prima Italian Steakhouse (314 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp): “I see the pending issue for the downtown food scene to be the high rent. The rise in rent has already pushed out a number of quality restaurants. Now, with a number of new hotels coming into downtown, I expect the rent will rise even higher, and make it incredibly hard for a lot of existing businesses to survive.”

What new trends have you excited?

• Steven Lona, Chef, Tasting Room Del Mar (1435 Camino Del Mar, Suite D, Del Mar): “I think diners are evolving in how they approach meals. I love seeing diners embrace a focus on vegetables and a renewed interest in sourcing. I hope to see less focus on meat and fish and more focus on proper farming.”

What food trend is overplayed?

• Rey Knight, Owner/Brewmaster, Finest Made Ales (9962 Prospect Ave., Santee): “Bacon and kale. Sorry.”