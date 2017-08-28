‘What’s on Draft’ to be syndicated

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Tom Keliinoi and Aaron Mayer of What’s on Draft

Unlikely as it may seem, beer journalism does occasionally present unexpected hurdles. For instance, meeting brewers to talk about their beer show at a brewery where one of them is the head brewer may turn out to be a somewhat fruitless venture, as I recently discovered. (I know, I’m shocked too.)

Aaron Mayer (former head brewer at Acoustic Ales), Aleks Kostka (head brewer of Culture Brewing Company Solana Beach) and executive producer Tom Keliinoi were certainly eager to discuss the syndication details for What’s on Draft, their craft beer web series. However, popping open crowlers of Culture beer soon began to overshadow shop talk. If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, we were all burnt to a crisp by the end of our “interview.”

Despite our meeting-turned-drinking-session, Keliinoi—ever the professional—managed to fill in the fuzzy gaps regarding the deal over (far fewer) beers at Thunderhawk Alements. This fall (exact date TBD), the Los Angeles-based media company TV4 Entertainment will release a new drinks-based network called “DrnkTV” and feature What’s on Draft as its premier original beer show. Other media on the new channel—which will be available for purchase on Roku and Apple TV—will focus on spirits, wine and other niche content. In the meantime, former seasons of What’s on Draft are available to view on its site and Amazon.

“I felt that [craft brewing] wasn’t really captured in its reality,” explains Keliinoi in regards to why he launched What’s on Draft in 2016 after two years of prep work and his now-defunct first beer series Crafty. He cites the lack of quality in beer media, as well as the burgeoning local beer scene, as clear reasons why he ditched the “rat race” of Hollywood filmmaking and returned to his hometown of San Diego to brew at Acoustic Ales.

What’s on Draft retains the same comedic irreverence as Crafty, but with a more polished look, thanks to Keliinoi’s filmmaking experience as well as Mayer and Kostka’s brewing chops. The format mixes sketch comedy with beer tastings and features guests such as Coronado Brewing Company brewmaster Ryan Brooks, North Park Beer Company founder/brewmaster Kelsey McNair and many others.

“Brewing helped me have context when I’m sitting across from these brewing rockstars,” says Keliinoi.

The show’s focus has always been “to inform and entertain simultaneously,” according to the trio. Keliinoi writes out preliminary scripts, while Kostka, Mayer and Addison Poth—who also brews at Culture and Liberty Call Distilling—finesse the dialogue to keep industry insiders interested without discouraging viewers unfamiliar with heady terminology.

“People who aren’t industry can feel like they are,” promises Keliinoi.

While Keliinoi confirms that syndication was “definitely a goal” in terms of financial sustainability, he’s hopeful that aligning the show with a network won’t alter the fundamental format of What’s on Draft and will help them continue to expand into other beer media projects, such as a feature film.

Whatever they release, I recommend enjoying it without their presence. Otherwise, I can’t guarantee the ability to remain uninebriated enough to remember it.