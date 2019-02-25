13 Points fills a niche in East County

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Supernova Haze IPA and LED Session IPA

I walk into 13 Point Brewing Company (8035 Broadway) on a recent rainy Sunday at noon. A Formula One race blares from the dual television screens flanking the tap list and reggae beats spill from the speakers scattered across the largely empty tasting room.

This doesn’t look promising, I think to myself.

I pull up a stool anyway and browse the beers currently available. There are six, half of which are American IPAs. In a small and completely meaningless act of internal rebellion, I instead start with the Blue Lake brown ale. I find brown ales to be one of the easy tells of a brewery’s quality. When it comes to the balance between hops and malt, the brown ale style requires attention to detail and restraint. 13 Point’s version dances on the edge of hoppy, but holds up nicely as it warms. A light toffee scent keeps the hint of resiny bitterness in check. Three points to 13 Points.

Even if it’s somewhat uncreatively named The Red, the brewery’s red IPA doesn’t keep as well as the brown ale over time (there’s some lingering soapy bitterness and diminishing aromatics). But enjoyment is easily found if drunk quickly, a challenge I happily accept. It has lots of flavor thanks to the medium-low malt to high hop profile with a grassy, earthy taste that finishes cleanly. I mentally reward it one point and move on.

Up next is the requisite hazy IPA, which actually ends up being a real treat. Aromatically, it’s a cornucopia of citrus and pine. Flavor-wise, grapefruit is followed by supportive floral notes, with a dash of lemon to round it off. It’s complex and refreshing; four points to the young brewery.

ABV-wise, the session IPA isn’t much lower than the hazy (5.2 percent versus 5.8 percent) and it’s fairly straightforward. After the hazy’s complexity, I found the session to be a little one-dimensional, but it’s a good drinkin’ beer all around. Two points for an easy brew that won’t challenge the palate and probably pairs well with pretty much any food.

Now it’s time for dessert: the Ol’ Nessie vanilla porter. It’s excellent—super rich, luscious and velvety with the vanilla peeking through just enough to make its presence known. Coffee notes filter through like a smoky French roast with a side of chocolate, and the finish is a clever balance between dry and sweet. It’s the best of the bunch and worthy of five points in my completely made up rewards system.

At this point, the recently desolate tasting room is bustling with patrons. Ever the voyueristic creep, I listen to how and what people order to get insight into the 13 Point clientele. Most seem new but curious about the concept of this thing called “craft beer.” This is hardly surprising—13 Point is Lemon Grove’s first (and only) independent brewery to date. Acting as the gateway into the artisan beer scene in a virgin area is a significant responsibility. And from what I can tell, all signs are pointing to 13 Point being a successful craft beer concierge to San Diego’s fourth most densely populated city.