Museum of Beer near?

San Diego’s beer scene rose to prominence because of a few factors: early pioneers like Karl Strauss, sheer number of breweries and the quality of the beers coming out of them. But as craft beer’s popularity continues to increase across the country, those once-impressive markers aren’t quite as dazzling. Up-and-coming beer destinations in states like North Carolina, Ohio and Texas are doing a better job providing that crucial element of newness that beer tourists eternally chase. As a result, they’re dulling our deeply-rooted “Capital of Craft” narrative.

The Museum of Beer (MoB) seeks to change that. Tapping into San Diego’s already robust tourism industry, the MoB plans to put down roots in the rapidly developing East Village neighborhood. Its proximity to the airport, convention center and hotels makes it an ideal jumping-off point for visitors.

“Beer tourists could fly into town and use the museum as their first destination,” says Jake Nunes, taproom manager at North Park Beer Company. “I think the museum is a good idea to help people get excited about the local beer industry.”

The catch is that there isn’t an actual location yet.

“We have boiled it down to a few fantastic choices and will be making a decision in the near future,” promises Mike Kociela, one of the Museum’s co-founders, via email.

The Museum of Beer is slated to open in spring or summer 2020. That’s an ambitious timeline for an undertaking of this size, especially one that’s been in the works for two years and hasn’t nailed down a location yet. When I look at similar endeavors—Brew: The Museum of Beer in Pittsburgh, for example, has yet to open years after its estimated launch date—I can’t help but worry about the logistical hurdles left to clear.

I might have no reason to worry. It’s clear that MoB has some capital since their branding game is fire. They even have a pretty rad bus and got Tony freakin’ Hawk to appear in a promo video. But as I write this, the Museum’s Indiegogo campaign has ended and it only raised $15,100 from 125 people. That’s 10 percent of their $150,000 goal.

Kociela explains that the Indiegogo was “designed primarily to raise awareness and to give the public the opportunity to support the project,” as opposed to actual financial need. He assures me that regardless of Indiegogo pledges, the team personally guarantees the museum will be built with “private investment, our own contributions and through sponsorship of the various attractions.”

Kociela helped found the National Blues Museum in St. Louis, so I trust he knows what he’s doing when it comes to fundraising. But like the stalled Pittsburgh museum, MoB is a for-profit entity, which means they’ll be required to comply with liquor laws. That limits the fundraising avenues available to other museums, the bulk of which are nonprofits.

I want to believe that this museum is going to happen. If MoB is able to deliver the world-class experience they’re promising without delay, it could further solidify our position on top of the beer pedestal. If not, San Diego stands to become just another Pittsburgh.